Design an undergraduate adjustable golf putter using advanced 3D printing





For many golfers, professionals and weekend warriors, their trusted old putters can be like comfortable, predictable, solid and trusted friends. Did you think of changing it? Well, don’t go there either.

Nonetheless, undergraduate students at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University’s Wallace H. Coulter School of Biomedical Engineering are working on a project that makes it easy to experiment with putter properties. The goal of the project is to help golfers adjust parts of the club to find better strokes, rather than buying a new one. It also helps equipment manufacturers rethink their prototyping and design processes.

For the past year and a half, Caroline Means has designed putters using advanced metal-deposited 3D printers commonly used in the manufacture of aircraft parts. The idea was to work with Georgia Institute of Technology’s Principal Research Engineer, Judd Lady, to adjust the key characteristics of the putter, toe suspension and loft, to allow exploration of new types of face materials.

I wanted to design a club that could be customized for golfers in these three areas without getting a new club, going professional and bending the club, and without major and permanent changes in structure or composition. It was. The club pursued ideas as part of Tech’s Presidential Undergraduate Research Award, said Means, a fourth-year student. There wasn’t much innovation in the field of putter heads, so we decided to take on that challenge.

The team’s prototype putter is made of stainless steel (eventually exploring the composition of multiple materials) and features an innovative shaft mounting method that allows continuous adjustment of toe suspension. Its face inserts are made of metal or polymer made by Carbon, a California-based 3D printing company. Inserts are offered at different angles to adjust the loft of the club. They can be combined and stacked and easily removed by creating a unique attachment system, Means and Ready.

According to Means, 3D printing in collaboration with Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Chris Saldana, has the advantage of creating structures that cannot be machined by traditional methods. This means that after manufacture, the golfer can choose the surface material needed for the putter. They can determine the optimal loft angle for the green conditions of the day. As their swing changes and improves, they can adjust the toe hang of the golf club.

It may be worth pausing for the quick putter primer: the toe hang is a measure of the putter’s center of gravity and affects how the club head moves during the stroke. The idea is to hit the ball with the putter’s face at a right angle, but each golfer’s stroke is different, and in most cases the face is rotated during the swing. Changing the toe hang helps the putter and golfer swing together to improve ball orientation control.

The loft is the angle of the putter face when the putter face is on the green, usually 1-2 degrees. If the loft is too low, the putter will hit the ball and the ball will be pushed into the green and slow down. Too many, the ball can bounce on contact instead of rolling. All of this affects whether the ball reaches its intended target, the bottom of the cup.

To create a patent-pending design, Means and Ready contacted a golf pro at Atlanta’s historic Bobby Jones Golf Course. They also enrolled a fairly well-known Georgia Institute of Technology graduate who knew one or two things about golf clubs.

Former tech golfer and eight-time PGA Tour winner, including two in 2021, Stewart Cink comes from a unique perspective on product development and innovation. I have experience and knowledge in the course. And I have experienced many product innovations with the companies I worked with in the past. Judd had no way of knowing that it would be what I really wanted, but this is part of my job that I really enjoy.

After months of design and almost a day of printing work with the help of Sardanus graduate students Elliott Jost and Jaime Beres, Sink and his son Reagan (also a tech golfer) this year I tested the putter with Bobby in the summer of. Jones Golf Course. Cinks was connected to a system that collects large amounts of data to help course pros teach golfers strokes and where they can improve.

Adjustable putters could help golfers explore new putter configurations that could help the game without breaking ties with the club, Sink said.

One of the biggest challenges for professionals and their putters is how to move from being really cozy, warm and comfortable to something with slightly different specs. What their putter does is that it gives you the opportunity to take an old baby and change it little by little. If you want to reverse it, please restore it.

So how are biomedical engineering students so involved in the design of golf putters?

Means met Ready when he took two courses, including Materials Science and Engineering of Sports.

Caroline was an outstanding student, said Lady, who leads the Innovation Initiative at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Materials Institute. She asked great questions, got good grades, had great oral presentations and organizational strength, so I offered her a job after the semester.

In class, the Readys class visited the Georgia Techs Advanced Manufacturing Pilot Facility to learn about the Saldanas 3D printer, which builds metal objects using metal powder and lasers. Eventually, Ready and Means was thinking about golf clubs and how they could innovate while exploring the possibilities of the machine.

My background in biomedical engineering was really strong. According to Means, we spend a lot of time learning how to put users at the center of the design process. We talked to Bobby Jones golf course experts to learn why people are returning to putters. Our team wanted to know what to explain when adapting a club to someone and how to make it unique and motivated by people.

This spring, Means and Ready joined Brittan Pero, a sophomore in mechanical engineering and an avid golfer who played at Oglethorpe University before transferring to Georgia Institute of Technology. He is helping out with the test and has won his own Presidential Research Award to continue the project.

I’ve always wanted to design a golf club, but I saw Dr. Lady teaching a sporting goods engineering class, so email me if there’s an internship or undergraduate study somewhere in this area. I wanted to check with. Said. He found that he had the exact field I wanted to be a putter design.

Pero is working on improvements to bring the putter head closer to a marketable design, while Means will be doing an internship this summer to pursue a career in medical device design. She said their test data showed that the idea was viable and wanted to be able to create a small startup or take advantage of collaborator connections with club makers to get interested in the concept. I did.

Caroline will be back in the fall, and I hope the two of them will make even greater progress as a team, Lady said. I can’t wait for Carolines’ patent to be fully prosecuted, and I can’t wait for Brit to apply for his patent.

