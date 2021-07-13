Sony’s latest speakers look like old-fashioned lanterns





Today, Sony announced the latest wireless speaker, the $ 350 LSPX-S3. This is a quirky looking Bluetooth speaker featuring a transparent glass rod protruding from a circular base. It resembles a candle, but it’s not a coincidence. The glass rod serves two purposes. It acts as a 36 degree tweeter and also as a housing for the speaker’s built-in light. This will be bright enough to read or bright enough to act as a substitute for a candle. The LSPX-S3 is scheduled to hit the shelves in August.

The LED light source has 32 brightness levels and also has a candlelight mode. This will cause the LED to blink like a candle. Do you feel like doing something funky? The LED can be set to sync with the music.

Sony

The 12-inch high shy glass cylinder uses three actuators, which Sony calls “advanced vertical drive technology”, which are inconspicuously attached to the edge of the glass, to vibrate the entire length to produce high-frequency sound. It spreads in all directions. .. High frequency sounds are usually very directional, and Sony’s glass-based cylindrical tweeters are attractive.

The base of the LSPX has a 46mm full range driver and a passive base radiator to improve low-end performance. If you have an Android smartphone compatible with Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec, you can send much higher quality wireless sound to your LSPX. However, while LDAC is considered a wireless high-resolution audio codec, speakers are not. You can play high resolution audio.

Sony

It is compatible with Sony’s PartyConnect system, which allows you to pair two LSPX-S3 speakers for stereo playback and connect up to 100 compatible wireless speakers via Bluetooth. Music and lights are synchronized on each speaker.

The built-in rechargeable battery requires the speaker to operate wire-free for 8 hours, but Sony hasn’t revealed whether the LSPX can withstand moisture, so it’s not best to take it to the poolside or beach. .. Charging is done via USB-C, but leave it plugged in if necessary.

You can control the entire show from Sony’s Music Center app for iOS and Android. If you want to use the speaker as a bedside accessory, there is a timer feature that allows you to drift without turning off songs or lights. manually.

Despite its 360-degree sound and clever candlelight capabilities, the price of the LSPX is a bit surprising. $ 350 is the amount you would expect to pay for Sonos’ high-performance multi-room wireless speakers, or large, powerful Bluetooth speakers for outdoor parties. That’s why we’re providing Sony with big props to have the guts to make something that breaks the mold of Bluetooth speakers, but it’s completely unclear if there is a market for expensive LED lights with speakers on the base. I don’t know.

If it’s you interested, check out the Ikea / Sonos Symfonisk table lamps. It doesn’t flicker or be portable, but it combines high quality wireless sound with elegant interior lighting.

Editor’s recommendations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/home-theater/sony-lspx-s3-glass-wireless-speaker/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos