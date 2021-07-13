Fighting High Tech Blog Lamar Culture – TechCrunch





Phil Schraeder Contributor

Phil Schraeder is the CEO of GumGum, a global technology and media company specializing in contextual intelligence.

I was four years old when I started playing what I came to think of as a game. It was time to change clothes at school, so when I ran up to the costume box, the teacher grabbed my shoulder. Just above my face, she warned: it’s a girl’s box with a boy’s stuff over there.

I was surprised. I didn’t understand that Id was wrong. But I remember thinking: oh! There are rules about how we live together in the world. From time to time, I began to comply with the parameters of the game that many people control. It’s a game that provides unwritten code about what is acceptable and how it works at school, at work, or across society.

The game meant dialing down gays for years, even in their twenties, and was particularly urged early in their careers. With every new meeting or opportunity, I was always anticipating what part of me was okay and what would put people off. How many gays were there?

In a way, the endemic blog rammer culture of the technology industry, which I call home, is not a big surprise to me. Minority voices are inevitable when everyone is busy filtering their core identities and polishing the edges to fit the collective pattern. Following this picture, we draw a natural conclusion, Silicon Valley is home to bold destroyers, and the army of innovation is declining slightly.

I hope that the pride month is nearing its end and that we can use that particular kind of open-minded energy to activate deeper change.

In many respects, Pride Month and the celebrations we have just seen are antidotes to this hegemony. The symbol of the rainbow, Pride is a treasure trove of free, true and unrestrained everything. I hope that the pride month is nearing its end and that we can use that particular kind of open-minded energy to activate deeper change.

Appear on your team first

I really like pride and the meaningful behavior that comes with it, but it’s undeniable that some brands are challenging the area of ​​window dressing. Increasingly, companies are mobilizing pride flags for marketing purposes without making any specific changes to their backyard. So are companies that pay pride lip service from one side of their mouth while secretly supporting the politicians behind the anti-transgender law on the other side.

If you are a leader who is serious about workplace diversity, it is natural for you to look inside to help your own team first. How can you create a culture in which employees can fully exist on their own, regardless of gender, race, sexuality, or even accidental clothing or music preferences?

According to a 2019 survey by the School of Public Health, an estimated 83% of people identified as lesbian, gay, or bisexual hide their sexual orientation from all or most of their lives.

This restraint has been extended in the workplace and woven into a myriad of discriminatory behavioral structures that are particularly prominent in technology. Approximately 40% of LGBTQ technicians polled by anonymous workplace chat app Blind say they have witnessed homophobic discrimination and harassment at work.

The Annual Diversity Report shows that big tech companies employ far fewer women and undervalued minorities than in other industries. This routinely labels and salaries people in non-majority cultural groups as diversity adopters, as reported by the thousands of personal experiences shared by the hashtag #SiliconValleySoWhite. It is a sector that makes all the discrimination from to promotion. The same industry is also wired to alienate women, says Bloomberg Technology anchor Emily Chang. His book, Brotopia, opens the lid on Silicon Valley macho culture.

These are not easy problems to solve, but I think reliability plays an important role in solving them. It’s about calling the time of the game I was playing. When I finally realized that I could go out as I like at work and go out without worrying about people’s judgments, my freedom was so sweet that I could actually taste it. After years of counterfeiting it without fully understanding it, I was able to become the person and CEO I wanted to be. The more familiar I am with the California tech scene and the more I climb the ladder, the more confident I am.

But you don’t have to wait until you run a company to get permission to express your full self. Studies show that the price paid for not doing so goes far beyond individual freedom. In recent years, we have taken a step forward in important conversations about diversity, but the world we work in is still overwhelmingly one-dimensional. It’s full of people who can’t or are willing to reveal a genuine high resolution version of who they are.

Listening power and shared vulnerabilities

If we, as tech leaders, can’t dig deeper into the issue of authenticity, we can hardly expect to undermine the attitude of blog rammers that seem too pervasive in our industry.

This kind of climate not only causes fear, malaise and anxiety, of course, but also affects profits. Research shows that happy employees are more productive and companies with more diverse management teams are more profitable, creative, and problem-solving. Having the freedom to be your true self at work is a conduit to success and achievement.

So how can technology CEOs and executives get to this place? In my opinion, a two-sided approach is required. First, efforts to utilize genuine expression must be enacted as a policy. Leaders need to give teams direct responsibility to help their employees reach their full potential. Help employees be accountable for their internal efforts so that they can hear everything in the organization.

In the case of GumGums, this includes the establishment of the STRIDE (Call for Talent Presentation Inclusion Diversity & Equity) Council. The members of the council are made up of employees from all departments, locations, and seniority throughout the company, with specific suggestions for increasing the diversity and inclusiveness of the company as part of their paid routine. to hold.

Unconscious bias training is also essential to enhance genuine expression in the workplace. If you walk down the street wearing glitter shorts and a crop top, everyone around me will react to the clothes I choose, whether or not I admit it. Building awareness of these subconscious judgments is the first step in curbing them and creates an understanding of how bias inevitably affects decision-making in the workplace. ..

Second, the quest for business credibility lies with the CEO and their ability to set an example for senior management. I think today’s call-out culture makes leaders more sensitive to the need to put it together, behave, be professional, and not make mistakes.

Of course, professionalism has time and place, but I always emphasized being as open as possible as CEO. To shed light on all the elements of my personality, even those aspects that are difficult for others to judge or find. desirable. My determination to do this comes directly from the hidden identity I was struggling with. The fear I felt about being gay is now my fuel to show my true self. By doing so, we aim to allow others to do the same.

No one really wants a tech company to foster a culture of peers where only one type of person can thrive. But that’s not enough. You have to start by showing that it’s okay to be different in order to appear in all shades of gray. For example, I like flashy fashion, so I never think of attending a zoom meeting again in a baby blue fedora. That’s how I express myself as CEO.

Appearing this way has an element of fear, and I think it’s important to be open about it as well. As CEOs, we need to share our vulnerabilities, our fight against identities, and the secrets we want to keep hidden. This includes owning until failure. The CEO is only human, and if reliability is the goal, then humanity needs to be on the pedestal.

People need to feel that their vulnerabilities are being heard without judgment. One of my favorite questions to ask employees, whether during an interview or working on a new project, is simply what are you afraid of?

We are all afraid, and by answering that question you can gain access to someone’s vulnerable side. They may be afraid to fail, make the wrong decision, or somehow confuse the apple cart. Taking advantage of that emotion is a great way to give people permission to be wholly self.

Technology turning point

Pride Month is part of a broader story about acceptance and freedom of existence. Companies that ride the rainbow trend without fully living those values ​​are not only hypocritical, but they themselves are also at a disadvantage. Pride is not a revenue opportunity. Even so, brands that attach a message to their pride without substance lack the trick.

Under the LGBTQ + Pride Gift Wrap, there are a thousand work environments that are in urgent need of the values ​​that the Pride movement supports. Bringing those values ​​to life as part of your daily work is not an average feat. But allowing people to unleash who they should be away from is an important starting point for long-deferred change.

I know the shame of hiding my true self. That is why I make every effort to avoid that experience for others. Today, I appear at work as myself more than I dared to do when I was young. With this one little act, I challenge my colleagues to follow. It’s only when we get together and embark on a quest for what authenticity in business looks like, endless gameplay stops and real work begins.

