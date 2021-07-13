Disappearing WhatsApp messages are exposed to iOS beta users





Eight months after launching self-destructive posts on Android, WhatsApp is rolling out the same functionality to iOS beta users.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the “single view” feature allows you to send photos and videos that disappear after the initial screening. To see if this feature is available, look for the description popup the next time you submit an image or clip. From now on, users will also see a blue and white “1” icon in the caption text box.

New messages will automatically disappear from your device. It also disappears from the recipient’s device when opened. What you see after the deletion is the text that indicates that the content is “open.” Additional details when it is delivered and viewed can be found via the message information. This setting does not affect messages sent or received prior to activation.

Like any other fleeting feature, WhatsApp encourages people to proceed with caution. You can take screenshots, copy, and take pictures before the content disappears. Send embarrassing photos and nasty sexes and think twice before discussing them carefully. This new feature is currently open to iOS beta users and it has not been announced when (or) it will be released to the general public. WhatsApp did not immediately respond to PCMag’s request for comment.

When Facebook-owned chat service launched an optional Android element in November, it provided a seven-day display window where posts disappear without the recipient opening WhatsApp during that period. Other caveat: Text quoted as a reply to a disappearing message may remain in the chat after a week, and the message will not disappear when you turn off the feature and transfer it to the conversation. In one-on-one chat, both users can turn the feature on and off. Groups can be controlled by the administrator.

