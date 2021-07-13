State promotes new sports game oligopoly as President Biden cracks down on technology merger





On Friday, President Joe Biden announced that the US federal government would begin cracking down on market consolidation of the technology sector by scrutinizing the proposed merger of the technology industries. Meanwhile, many state governments are doing the exact opposite in the sports game market, passing new legislation to facilitate the market integration of daily fantasy sports and sports gambling.

The oligopoly created by state law in sports gambling and the everyday fantasy sports market undoubtedly has a calm impact on innovation and represents opposition to President Vidence’s widespread action as he attempts to enter new markets in both gaming markets. ..

The barriers to entry created by these states now exist in three different forms. In some states, one of the mechanisms adopted to prevent new and small businesses from entering the market is high enough to ensure that new businesses lose money early on. It is to impose a registration fee. For example, in Delaware, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, companies wishing to offer fantasy sports contests will have to pay a registration fee of $ 50,000.

Other states, on the other hand, have simply failed to license new market competitors, helping to ensure that yesterday’s oligopoly of the industry remains tomorrow’s oligopoly. In this area, New York is still the worst criminal, and about six years after the state legislature legalized interactive fantasy sports, the state gaming committee said that companies launched after 2015 were in the state. Application packets for participating in interactive fantasy sports are not yet available. market.

Finally, some state licensing committees have implemented quotas on the number of licenses available to offer online sports gambling and fantasy sports contests. These allocations began in the area of ​​traditional sports gambling licensing where jurisdictions such as Washington DC employ only one online sports gambling operator (limited for sports stadium autonomy). Carve out as a condition). However, recently, Connecticut has extended the idea of ​​licensing quotas to fantasy sports.

It is possible to square some state efforts to limit competition in the emerging sports game market with new federal policies aimed at promoting free and fair competition in the broader tech market. It Is difficult. Moreover, in a sense, market integration of online games should be considered even more difficult than market integration of other high-tech industries. There is no doubt that companies such as Google and Amazon have gained significant market share through product innovation, but companies such as DraftKings and FanDuel have gained their first market share by entering through regulatory arbitrage transactions and DFS. This is because they are motivated to enter the market. Their contest, which complies with both federal and state law, fits tightly into the legal gray area.

_____________

Marc Edelman ([email protected]) is a law professor at Baruch Colleges Zicklin School of Business, founder of Edelman Law, director of sports ethics at the Robert Zicklin Center on Corporate Integrity, and many academics on fantasy. Author of legal articles. Sports including the Indiana Law Journal article Regulating Fantasy Sports. What is included here should not be considered legal advice.

