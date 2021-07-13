The best version of FIFA 22 is not on your PC





Magnify / Ball is the latest console. The blue player is EA. The player in the red is the PC.

Future PC versions of FIFA 22 will not have certain features available on the latest generation consoles and Google’s Stadia streaming platform. The PC version will be equivalent to the “final generation” console version of PS4 / Xbox One.

The newly announced game promotion material emphasizes “innovative new HyperMotion gameplay technology.” It “combines advanced 11v11 match capture with proprietary machine learning technology to provide the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience … unleashing raw emotions and passions, and the world. However, unfortunately for PC players, that AI-powered animation is only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and Stadia.

The missing features of the PC player are somewhat reminiscent of last year’s FIFA 21. With that release, console players got a free update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, which added advanced features such as ball deformation and special camera angles. These updates didn’t apply to the PC version of the game, but executive producer Aaron McHardy told Eurogamer that he kept the minimum PC specs low, opened the door, and played FIFA. Please give me. “

“When we looked at what generation PC games would be in, we saw what the fans and the hardware they had had,” McHardy told Eurogamer last year. “And there is information to understand what the power of PCs around the world is. [PS5/Xbox Series] In the game, our minimum spec would have been where many people would have been left in the cold and wouldn’t have been able to play the game. The same situation may apply to the PC version of FIFA 22.

The “hypermotion” feature advertised in this new FIFA 22 trailer is not available in the PC version of the game.

However, FIFA 21 was a bit tricky last year as it was launched on PCs and consoles just over a month before the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S became available. This year, all versions of the game will be released simultaneously on October 1, but the PC version will be significantly behind the current generation console version released on the same day.

The lack of equivalence of this feature between PC and console FIFA players also occurred in previous generations. In 2013, the PC version of FIFA lacked many of the features found in PS4 / Xbox One games with the Ignite engine (FIFA 15 in 2014 fixes this situation). Prior to that, PS3 and Xbox 360 versions were ahead of the PC until 2011 FIFA 12.

According to EA, FIFA 22 requires Athlon X4 880K / Intel Core i3-6100 or higher, Radeon HD 7850 / GeForce GTX 660 or higher, and 8GB of RAM.

