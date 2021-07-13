Report: PC Image Rights Dispute Could Make Lost Judgment the Last Game in the Series





Lost Judgment, the sequel to 2018 Judgment, could be the last game in the series, according to a new report from the Daily Mass. According to a Japanese entertainment site, the issue is that talent agency Johnny’s & Associates wants to block games from being published to PCs via Steam to protect the faces of clients and judge Takuya Kimura. It is said that it is due to the fact that it is.

Curiously, Lost Judgment was listed on Windows 10 and Steam when it was first announced, in addition to the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. These lists have been removed, but Twitter’s Wario64 said the website code still contains the Steam logo.

Now Playing: Lost Judgment-Official Survey Action Gameplay Trailer

When asked about the report, a Sega representative said the company had no comments. If this story makes a definitive statement, we will continue to monitor it.

For Sega, losing Kimura will be a big blow as the actors have star power in Japan. Johnny’s and Associates acted as a powerful boy band agency in the ferocious world of Japanese entertainment and had a notorious anti-Internet attitude. Music Times via Kotaku said the company took two years to create a YouTube channel for its talent and was finally released in 2018.

Sega could incur more losses by ignoring the PC market. The company has been very successful recently, focusing on releasing games developed in Japan to the Western market sooner, as well as to PCs via Steam.

Persona 4 Golden, for example, after being released on June 13, 2020, has sold over 1 million copies worldwide and has been particularly strong on PCs.

For now, Lost Judgment and its moody opening cinematic will be released worldwide on September 24, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

