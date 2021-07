Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt dating Michelle Ritter

The search for former Google executive Eric Schmidt will continue.

The billionaire (66 years old) has a new girlfriend who is 27 years old.

The post previously reported how to remain the “hottest bachelor” in New York while the tech giant is still married.

Schmidt, worth $ 22.1 billion, is reportedly new on the weekend with his new love concern, Michelle Ritter, to witness Richard Branson fly into space on the Virgin Galactic rocket-powered aircraft VSS Unity. Found in Mexico.

A graduate of Columbia Law School, Ritter is also said to be an entrepreneur in the technology industry. According to sources, she has set up a range of financial trading platforms and leads a management company focused on “deep technology.”

According to her online background, she worked as a cyber researcher at Stanford University and in the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Cybersecurity. She has also been involved in research at the National Institute of Effectiveness and the Government of Afghanistan. She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics, international studies, and political science from Johns Hopkins University.

Schmidt is still married to his wife, Wendy, who is over 40 and is reportedly in an open relationship with Wendy.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt is currently dating a 27-year-old tech entrepreneur. Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

In 2020 during the pandemic, Page Six reported that tech might be rekindling things with his On Again Off Again Galpal, Alexandra Duisberg in his thirties. The pair was rumored to be engaged in 2019 when she was found wearing a giant multi-million dollar pink sapphire. It was disbanded in August of that year, but he said he had more time to spend with him during the quarantine period.

According to one source, Schmidt hasn’t seen Duciberg for over a year.

Michelle Ritter is a Colombian graduate. Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Schmidt’s list of girlfriends, known as Playboys, includes spokeswoman Mercy Simon, journalist Kate Bohner, Council on Foreign Relations Vice President Lisa Shields, pianist Chosan Nguyen, and socialite celebrity Ula Parker. It contains.

Schmidt officials refused to comment on his new relationship.

Branson was the first millionaire to go to space, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos will take off with his own technology on July 20th. Elon Musk, Stephen Colbert and singer-songwriter Khalid, who played the new songs, were also discovered at Branson’s launch event, where guests toasted their success with champagne.

