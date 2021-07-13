Ultimate can only hit 30 FPS with Nintendo Switch





A recently updated trailer reveals that Sonic Colors: Ultimate can only run at 30 FPS, even though the previous spots were 60 FPS and 4K.

Despite the first claim of opposition, Sonic Colors: Ultimate can only run at less than 30 FPS on the Nintendo Switch. In May, Sega announced the HD update for the 2010 Wii Classic. This was welcomed as a promising return to Blue Blur’s form after a long split show throughout the 2000s.

In addition to the graphical upgrades expected when the game is remastered, Sonic Colors: Ultimate adds a number of new features, including a “rival rush” mode in which Sonic fights his evil robot Doppelganger Metal Sonic. I promise. Allow players to purchase new upgrades, shoes and gloves to customize supersonic hedgehogs. There is also a handy “tail save” feature that allows you to return a troubled player to a safe place if they are overwhelmed. This is all pretty exciting for fans of Sonics’ colorful walks through Doctor Eggman’s twisted interstellar amusement park, but the previous promise of 60 FPS may have been far wrong.

Nintendo posted the latest trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate to YouTube today. This is virtually the same as what was unveiled earlier this week, but with one seemingly small but important change. The first is a text box promoting Game 60 FPS, Re-Vamped Lighting, improved graphics, and 4K. In resolution, references to 60FPS and 4K have been removed. This means that Sonic Colors: Ultimate only works at 30 FPS. This is the Nintendo Switch standard anyway, if the long-standing rumors of the 4K-capable Nintendo Switch Pro are wrong.

Sonic will be a busy year in 2021 thanks to the Blue Blur celebrating his 30th anniversary. Sonic Colors: Apart from the release of Ultimate, Sega is currently working on a brand new Sonic title that is rumored to be a kind of reboot into a long-term franchise. Sonics has also rounded as VTuber and Minecraft DLC skins over the past few months, featuring hedgehog-centric tie-in media like the Sonic Prime Netflix series and a sequel to his successful live-action film. ..

Sonic Colors: Ultimate doesn’t run in 4K after all, but the new remasters are still pretty impressive. It’s not clear why Sega promotes 60 FPS to Sonic Colors, but it’s possible that there was a typo in the first trailer-or Sega is a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or the aforementioned Nintendo Switch Pro (which actually exists). You need to) even. In any case, with the launch of Sonic Colors: Ultimate on September 7, players will be able to explode with their favorite spike-covered marsupials.

Source: YouTube

