“They do it better”: Unifor urges government to force Google and Facebook to pay for news





Breadcrumb Trail Link News Canada Politics Canada

“The government has been talking about this for years, but now there could be a sudden early election, hasn’t this been resolved?”

Article author:

Tyler Dawson

release date:

July 12, 2021 5 hours ago 3 minutes read 36 Comments Jerry Dias, Unifor President of Unifor’s Local 222 in Oshawa, Ontario. Photo courtesy of Peter J. Thompson / National Post Article content

The President of Unifor said on Monday that there is no reason why the federal government cannot swiftly introduce and pass legislation to level the competition between traditional media and Big Tech.

Advertising

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Jerry Diaz, the union’s leading journalist for newsrooms across Canada, including the National Post, said liberals would give news content to high-tech giants like Google and Facebook to protect Canadian media companies and democracy. He said he must pass a law that enforces payments.

The government has been talking about this for years, now suddenly we may have an early election, and will this not be resolved? That is, they have to go through this, Diaz said.

Congress is rising towards the summer and it is unclear if they will return to work meaningfully before the elections take place.

CEO of Post Media Network Updates Legal Requirement to Force High-Tech Giants to Pay for Content Australian Regulators Claim Scrap with Big Tech in News Advertising

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Diaz said he was frankly well responsible for avoiding why the law was neither introduced nor passed. He cited conservative opposition to the government’s controversial bill C-10, which regulates streaming services and social platforms, as it may have blown the wind from the Liberal Party’s sails when it comes to Internet regulation.

The bottom line is that this needs to be fixed and needs to be fixed now, Diaz said.

Last week, Andrew MacLeod, CEO of Post Media Network, which owns National Post and dozens of other newspapers in Canada, passed legislation that forced the federal government to enforce major tech companies such as Google and Facebook. He said he was concerned that he was not. Pay the newspaper for the content.

Advertising

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Are you disappointed with this law, which wasn’t enacted before summer vacation? Okay. But we are aware that the government has dealt with a significant proportion of pandemics, MacLeod told the Financial Post last week. I expected it to be at the top of the list when the government resumed.

Postmedia has long followed in the footsteps of other countries such as Australia, requiring governments to require technology companies to pay domestic media companies for their use of content. One potential solution to help newspapers struggle with revenue as printed readership and advertising revenue continue to decline.

There may be some flaws, but it’s still better than removing them one at a time here in Canada, Diaz said.

Advertising

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

However, in late June, many media and chains signed individual contracts with Google. Among them are The Globe and Mail, Winnipeg Free Press, British Columbia Black Press and Glacier Media, Quebex Mtro Media and Nova Scotia Salt Wire Network.

I don’t like the media giants splitting, Diaz said. It’s about tech giants who steal their content and pay nothing for it. You would think there would be a full show of solidarity, because that type of solidarity forces the government to react quickly.

Unifor represents journalists at several companies, including The Globe and Mail, Winnipeg Free Press, Black Press and Glacier Media.

MacLeod said all companies respect the right to do something for their own benefit, but argues that the deal illustrates the need for the government to enact promised legislation. did.

Advertising

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Everyone is panicking, Diaz said. It’s almost the same as Google implementing the oldest tactic in the world, the old divide-and-conquer law.

Phillip Crawley, publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail, pointed to File’s government sloth as the reason the company had to sign another contract.

Crawley said that from a glove perspective, the opportunity to trade with Google on good terms and turn it into effect this summer is something I take, rather than waiting for the government to realize it someday. It was. Last week’s financial post.

The office of Heritage Minister Stephen Gilbo said the bill was soon introduced and the government is now looking for options to level the competition.

Diaz said this was about democracy for me. No country can have democracy without strong media.

With additional report by Geoffrey Morgan

Ads to share this article on your social network

This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.

NP post

Sign up to receive daily top stories from National Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.

By clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for your application.

You will receive a welcome email. If you don’t see it, check your junk folder.

The next issue of NPPost will arrive in your inbox shortly.

I’m having trouble signing up.Please try again

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/they-better-get-it-done-unifor-urges-government-to-force-google-facebook-to-pay-for-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos