Google Workers Return to Office – CBS San Francisco





Mountain View (KPIX) — Hundreds of Bay Area Google employees returned to work on Monday, two months before the company fully reopened.

Google is the Bay Area’s latest tech giant, slowly starting to bring employees back to the office on Monday to get a glimpse of post-Covid work-life balance.

The company’s research scientist, Mike Moser, explained that returning to the office 16 months later was eerily normal.

This kind of weird thing that makes you go back to routine right away. Nothing is more unusual, according to Mozer.

Google does not require a mask indoors if employees are vaccinated and provide confirmation. Unvaccinated workers must wear masks indoors and submit to weekly Covid tests. The building has no capacity limits or social distance rules.

In a May blog post, CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has begun to move to a hybrid schedule and 60% of its employees will work three days a week by September. Another 20% work in the new office and the remaining 20% ​​work from home.

Pichai also unveiled a new work that can be used from anywhere for up to four weeks of the year. The new offering aims to give employees more flexibility during their summer vacations and vacations.

Engineer Qian Chang looks forward to workplace benefits such as free meals.

According to Chan, you no longer have to cook yourself every day.

The news that Google employees have begun to return to Mountain View was greeted with a smile at the Sports Page Bar and Grill. According to co-owner Jacqueline Graham, the business has survived a pandemic thanks to a vast outdoor patio that was able to accommodate guests through most blockades. Sports Page holds all employees and will start hiring when Google employees start returning to the office all at once.

Of course, Graham said it’s a good sign for all local businesses here in Mountain View. I think life is back to normal. I think people want to go out again.

Research scientist Moser comes five days a week.

I don’t have to. It’s good energy to be here and I can talk to a lot of people, Moser said.

