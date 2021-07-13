Google Play and Niantic Offer Free YouTube Premium Trial to Celebrate Pokmon GO Fest 2021





Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is about to begin! The event begins on Saturday, July 17th, during which time Niantic is still surprised and has reached a big musical rush. Over the past few weeks, various bonuses have been announced for Google Play subscribers and Android device users. However, these bonuses require a paid ticket for the event. Still, the latest bonuses go against the trend and are offered free of charge to all qualified trainers.

Interested in a 3-month free trial of YouTube Premium? Trainers residing in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, or Singapore can take advantage of this bonus. This is a three-month period with no commercial breaks, video downloads, YouTube Music access, video or music enjoyment, while multitasking in other apps or turning off your device screen.

This benefit is only available when you are using YouTube Premium for the first time. According to the fine print posted on the official Pokemon GO blog post:

This 3-month free trial promotion for YouTube Premium is only available to Pokmon GO players in the United States. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Music, or a previous YouTube Red trial, not a current YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscriber, and not a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music subscriber. Offers must be redeemed by PST on October 5, 2021 at 11:59 pm. A valid payment method is required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the end of the trial period. At the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged the standard subscription price (currently $ 11.99). You can cancel your trial for free at any time before the trial period ends. The offer requires a Google account. The full term is here. Promoters: Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheater Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA

The terms of use for Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore can also be found on the official PokmonGO blog post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nintendowire.com/news/2021/07/12/google-play-and-niantic-giving-out-free-youtube-premium-trials-in-celebration-of-pokemon-go-fest-2021/

