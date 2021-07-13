Sam’s Club has evolved the Scan & Go app to combine digital and physical experiences | Business





Sam’s Club is piloting a new Scan & Go technology that seeks additional ways to seamlessly move goods from the club’s location to the member’s front door. This pilot program, called Scan & Ship, is integrated into the retailer’s popular Scan & Go feature within the Sams Club app, allowing members to place orders directly in the aisle by scanning the products included in the program.

Scan & Ship provides immediate in-club solutions for items that require the transportation of large vehicles, such as playsets, patio furniture, mattresses, large TVs and grills. It also gives members the opportunity to choose a different color or size that is not available in the club. Scan & Ship allows members to purchase it and deliver it to their destination in one simple digital transaction, typically within 3-5 business days.

This new feature presents an opportunity for the Sams Club app to mature and evolve with the shopping behavior of its members. According to AppTopia, the Sams Club app achieved tremendous growth of 9.6 million downloads last year, nearly double the number of downloads of its competitors, and boasts an app store rating of 4.9. Positive user reviews show that many members enjoyed the Scan & Go feature. This feature was extended to all Sams Club fuel stations in 2020, with a 43.5% year-over-year increase in adoption in the first quarter.

Tim Simmons, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Sam’s Club, strives daily to develop and implement useful solutions that destroy the warehouse model and add value to its members. Like Scan & Go, Scan & Ship gives members greater control over their shopping experience. It’s exciting to see our team develop and launch Scan & Ship pilots very quickly, with great potential to provide the ultimate omnichannel member experience across the chain.

Currently, three locations, including Sams Club Now (Sams Clubs Dallas-based Innovation Lab), are piloting and in-app features before the business collects feedback from key members and expands to additional locations. Can be changed.

Scan & Ship is the result of an in-house program called Innovation Jam, which encourages associates to work together to develop future retail technology solutions at events like the two-day sprint. Technology Officer of Sam’s Club. Scan & Go is such a success story for us, and Scan & Ship is a great extension of all the great innovations we have already implemented.

From app evolution to innovation labs, Sam’s Club continues to focus on digital integrated clubs that offer a convenient, mobile-first experience.

The brand has been very successful not only in Scan & Go, but also in focusing on innovation, including the accelerated expansion of Curbside Pickup, which was cited as an attractive benefit to last year’s membership and brand growth. ..

New Scan & Go Experience Demonstrates Without Commitment

In addition to Scan & Ship pilots, retailers released new features in all clubs in July. This allows members who do not currently have the Sams Club app to demonstrate the Scan & Go feature without downloading the Sams Club app. Devices that use instant app software. This approach allows members to try Scan & Go first without using the device’s storage.

We know that when members use Scan & Go, they like the convenience and are 90% more likely to use it again, so the team is designing a solution that allows members to test drive features and experience the benefits first hand. I worked on it. , Bidar koppa has been added.

This feature uses Near Field Communication (NFC) technology and you only need to scan the QR code to get started. The demo, where members can enter payment options, provides a contactless shopping and traditional checkout outline skipping experience. Can be used for up to 3 purchases before a message prompts members to download the Sam’s Club app to use Scan & Go.

Visit corporate.samsclub.com for additional images and B-roll footage.

About Sam’s Club

Walmart, Inc. Sam’s Club, a division of (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehousing club that provides superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Sam’s Club celebrates its 38th year with market-leading technologies and services such as scan & go, curbside pickup, and home delivery services, as well as high-quality fresh food and a carefully selected selection of members’ marks for warehouse shopping. We continue to redefine. market. For more information on Sam’s Club, visit the Sam’s Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam’s Club on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

