“Demon Slayer” Season 2 release date and other details may be revealed in Tuesday’s stream





Key Point “Kimetsu no Yaiba” Season 2 is scheduled to air in 2021 So far, the second season of the anime has no specific release date yet Official “Kimetsu no Yaiba” Season 2 trailer with English subtitles Is now available

The official release date for Season 2 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” may be announced on Tuesday if recent reports are believed.

The team behind the animated cartoon of the incredible cartoon “Kimetsu no Yaiba” announced in February that the second season would come this year. And while they didn’t reveal a specific release date, industry watchers and fans believe it will be part of this year’s fall slate of anime in Japan, which airs in October. Interestingly, according to Forbes, fans don’t have to wait too long for the release date to be announced. It may take place on Tuesday at Kimetsu TV’s New Information Announcement Special.

The show is scheduled for July 13th and will start at 7pm Japan time, or 3am PT, 6am ET, or 11am BST. According to media reports, the TV Special will reveal new details for Season 2 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba”. In addition, the favorite characters of the fans of the series, especially the voice actors of Tanjiro and Tengen Utsui, will also appear. Added.

Kimetsu no Yaiba -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The official video game “Kimetsu no Yaiba” from the anime “Kimetsu no Yaiba” is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, October 15th in North America and Europe. Steam! Find out how players can relive the memorable moments of Shiro Kamon, the Unwavering Resolve Arc, and the Infinite Train Arc.Photo: Sega America Official YouTube Account

For fans who want to watch the TV special of “Kimetsu no Yaiba” Season 2, it will be released on the official Aniplex YouTube channel. These are the only known details about upcoming online events in the series. There is no official information about how long the program will run and what the team will announce exactly.

However, it was previously revealed that Season 2 of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” will be about 26 episodes, the same as the first season. Haruo Sotozaki will return as the series director of Ufotable, and Akira Matsushima will be in charge of character design. The cast from the first season, including Katsuyuki Konishi as Tengen Uzui, will also be back in installments for the next anime.

Last week, fans were featured in the trailer for the new “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” Season 2 with English subtitles. As for the sound, Shira Tengen Uzui has appeared, and it can be seen that the character will play a major role in the coming season. If you missed the trailer, you can check it out below.

“Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba” Season 2 will be released later this year.

