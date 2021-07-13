Machine learning on Google Cloud





Basic 5 days

What is Machine Learning? What kind of problem can you solve? Why are neural networks so popular now? How can I improve data quality and perform exploratory data analysis? How can I set up a supervised learning problem and use gradient descent to find a suitable and generalized solution? In this course, you will learn how to create a distributed machine learning model that scales with Tensorflow 2.x, perform functional engineering with BQML and Keras, evaluate loss curves and perform hyperparameter tuning, and model on a scale using Cloud AI Platform. Learn how to train.

Topics to be covered

Data machine learning

Prerequisites:

Have some familiarity with basic machine learning concepts. Basic proficiency in scripting languages-Python is recommended.

Purpose:

Assemble a business use case as a machine learning problem. Please explain how to improve the data quality. Perform exploratory data analysis. Build and train a supervised learning model. Optimize and evaluate your model using loss functions and performance metrics. Create repeatable and scalable training, assessment, and test datasets. Implement a machine learning model using Keras and TensorFlow 2.x. Understand the effects of gradient descent parameters on accuracy, training speed, sparsity, and generalization. Express and transform functionality. Train your model on a large scale using the AI ​​platform.

audience:

Ambitious machine learning data scientist and engineer. Machine learning scientists, data scientists, and data analysts who want to get in touch with machine learning in the cloud using TensorFlow 2.x and Keras. Data engineer.

Course outline

This course includes presentations, demonstrations, and hands-on labs.

Module 1: How Google Does Machine Learning

Develop data strategies for machine learning. Examine use cases that are revisited through ML lenses. Recognizes the bias that ML can amplify. Run ML by leveraging the tools and environment of Google Cloud Platform. Learn from Google’s experience to avoid common pitfalls. Perform data science tasks in an online collaborative notebook. Call the pre-trained ML model from CloudAI Platform.

Module 2: Start Machine Learning

Please explain how to improve the data quality. Perform exploratory data analysis. Build and train a supervised learning model. Optimize and evaluate your model using loss functions and performance metrics. It alleviates common problems with machine learning. Create repeatable and scalable training, assessment, and test datasets.

Module 3: Overview of TensorFlow 2.x

Create machine learning models for TensorFlow 2.x and Keras. Describes the main components of Tensorflow 2.x. Use the tf.data library to work with data and large datasets. Use the Keras Sequential and Functional APIs for simple and advanced modeling. Use the Cloud AI Platform to move your ML model to a large-scale training, deployment, and production environment.

Module 4: Functional engineering

Compare the key aspects required for good functionality. Create a combination of new feature combinations through feature crossing. Perform functional engineering using BQML, Keras, and TensorFlow 2.x. Understand how to use Cloud Dataflow and Cloud Dataprep to preprocess and explore features. Understand and apply how TensorFlow transforms functionality.

Module 5: ML Arts and Science

Use hyperparameter adjustments to optimize model performance. Experiment with neural networks to fine-tune performance. Enhance the functionality of your ML model with embedded layers.

