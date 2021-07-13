67% of smart speaker owners use their devices daily





According to a Smart Audio report released today by Edison Research and Commercial Radio Australia, 26% of Australians own smart speakers, 67% use them daily and 88% use them weekly.

This survey was presented to advertisers and the audio industry by Commercial Radio Australia. CRA Head of Digital Jaime Chaux, the organizer, and Megan Lazovick, Vice President of Edison Research, talked about important findings.

One of the key points of the study was that smart speaker owners are listening to more audio. Streaming live radio is an important part of using smart speakers. No splits were seen between live radio broadcasts, podcasts, and music streaming.

Joan Warner, CRA’s CEO, said the growing popularity of smart speakers in Australian homes has increased radio access to more locations and devices, making consumers more audio-focused. It shows that the potential of voice assistant technology is increasing.

Twenty-four percent of smart speaker owners have three or more at home. The average number of smart speakers in the home has increased from 1.7 a year ago to 1.9. 61% of smart speaker owners plan to buy another smart speaker in the future.

According to a survey, 42% of Australians say they are currently using voice assistants such as Apple Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

Music, including online services and radio, is a top use case where 65% of smart speaker owners request weekly, followed by weather (56%) and general questions (53%). 41% of users request news.

The voice assistant has positive emotions. 70% of users say it makes life easier, and 41% say they don’t want to go back to life without an assistant.

Almost one in two Australians use voice assistants to interact with a brand, product, or service, or to initiate or complete a product purchase or repurchase.

Forty percent of smart speaker owners say they spend less time on other technologies after getting a smart speaker. Almost half of smart speaker owners who own a smartphone say that they have been using voice assistants on their smartphones more often since they got the smart speaker.

Smart speakers have radically changed the way people interact with the media. This technology is affecting its use on other devices such as smartphones. Razovic said. As the Australian population becomes more comfortable with this technology and adopts smart audio, there is no doubt that there will be more opportunities for people in the audio and advertising arena.

The Smart Audio Report includes a national online survey of 5,000 adults over the age of 18, conducted from April 19th to May 5th, 2021.

This survey is commissioned by CRA and TalkVia and can be downloaded here.

