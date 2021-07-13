Six Retail Technology Financing Rounds You Need to Know — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





4. MaxAB

MaxAB, a startup servicing traditional food and grocery retailers across Egypt, has raised $ 40 million in Series A funding.

The company plans to expand its physical footprint throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

In addition, MaxAB aims to hire more people and expand recently launched industries such as new supply chains and embedded financial solutions.

5. Snappy Group

PayPoint has announced 6.6 million investments in Snappy Group’s home delivery business.

The transaction will allow PayPoint to acquire a stake in a Dundee-based company, and Nick Wiles, CEO of PayPoint Groups, will become a board member of Snappy Group, which consists of two businesses, Snappy Shopper and Hungrrr.

This was after Justin King, former CEO of Sainsburys, acquired a significant stake in the company and joined the board following the start of a series A round.

6. Pop shop live

Livestream shopping startup Popshop Live has completed a Series A funding round with a $ 100 million valuation.

The venture didn’t reveal the exact amount raised, but sources close to the deal said it was about $ 20 million.

The round was led by Benchmark, with participation from TQ Venture, Mantis VC, Access Industries, SV Angel, Return Investor Floodgate, Abstract Venture and Long Journey Venture.

Private investors include Sophia Amoruso, Baron Davis, Jim Lanzon, Kevin Mayer, Bibinevo, Michael Obitz, Hailey Beaver and Kendall Jenner.

This funding will accelerate Popshop Lives products and regional expansion efforts.

