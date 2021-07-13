New e-paper displays bright colors with minimal energy consumption





Imagine sitting in the sun, reading a paper-thin digital screen, and seeing the same image quality as if you were indoors. Thanks to a study at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, that could soon become a reality. A new type of reflective screen (sometimes called “electronic paper”) uses ambient light to minimize energy consumption while providing an optimal color display.

Traditional digital screens use a backlight to illuminate the displayed text or image. This is fine indoors, but it is difficult to see such a screen in bright sunlight. However, reflective screens use ambient light to try to mimic how the eyes react to natural paper.

Reflective screens that compete with the energy-intensive digital screens currently in use must reproduce images and colors with the same high quality. It’s a real breakthrough. Marika Gugole, a PhD student in the Department of Chemistry at Chalmers University of Technology, said:

Researchers have so far developed ultra-thin, flexible materials that reproduce all the colors that LED screens can display, requiring only one-tenth of the energy consumed by standard tablets. No. it was. However, previous designs did not display the reflected screen colors in optimal quality. New research currently published in the journal Nano Letters takes this material one step further. They attempted new tactics using previously studied porous nanostructured materials such as tungsten trioxide, gold, and platinum. In other words, it flips the design so that the colors appear more accurately on the screen.

Invert the highest quality color design

The reversal of design represents a big step forward. They placed components that make the material conductive under pixelated nanostructures that reproduce colors, rather than above as before. This new design means looking directly at the pixelated surface. Therefore, the colors are much easier to see.

In addition to the minimum energy consumption, reflective screens have other advantages. For example, eyestrain is much less than when looking at a normal screen.

To make these reflective screens, you need certain rare metals such as gold and platinum, but the final product is so thin that you don’t need much. Researchers hope that in the end, the amount required for production can be significantly reduced.

Our main goal in the development of “these reflective screens, or” electronic paper “, sometimes referred to as” electronic paper “” is to find sustainable energy-saving solutions. In this case, only ambient light is used, so energy consumption is near zero, “explains Andreas Darling, a research leader who is a professor of chemical engineering at Chalmers University of Technology.

Flexible support for a wide range of applications

Reflective screens are currently available on some tablets, but their use is limited because they only display black and white colors well.

“Large industrial players with the right technology can, in principle, start developing products with the new technology within a few months,” said Andreas Darling, who envisions more applications. Stated. Said. In addition to smartphones and tablets, it is also useful for outdoor advertising, saving energy and resources compared to both printed posters and moving digital screens.

See also: “Electrochromic Inorganic Nanostructures with High Saturation and High Brightness” by Marika Gugole, Oliver Olsson, Stefano Rossi, Magnus P. Jonsson, Andreas Dahlin, May 10, 2021 Nanoletter .. DOI: 10.1021 / acs. Nanolett .1c00904

Details of the study

Research on ultra-thin e-paper has been underway at Chalmers for several years and has been rewarded with both international attention and major strategic research grants. Chalmers researchers’ reflective screen technology is based on the ability of materials to adjust the way light is absorbed and reflected. In the current study, tungsten trioxide is the core material, but in previous studies, researchers also used polymers. Surface coating materials can carry electronic signals throughout the screen and can be patterned to create high resolution images. The scientific paper “Electrochromic Inorganic Nanostructures with High Saturation and Great Brightness” was written by the nanoletters Marika Googol, Oliver Olson, Stefano Rossi, Magnus P. Johnson and Andreas Darling. Researchers are active at Chalmers University of Technology and Linköping University in Sweden.

New e-paper displays vibrant colors with minimal energy consumption Sourcelink New e-paper displays vibrant colors with minimal energy consumption

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://californianewstimes.com/new-electronic-paper-displays-brilliant-colors-with-minimum-energy-consumption/436994/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos