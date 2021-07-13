OnePlus 9 Pro throttling instructions take a jab with the Snapdragon 888





OnePlus has re-entered the center of controversy in the last few days after something flew under the radar of most people. Most owners of the new OnePlus 9 Pro weren’t complaining about phone performance until at least some decided to compare it to their peers. The revelation and OnePlus’ own approval that it was actually suppressing some apps for battery life and heat management was about the same as the benchmark fraud that was blamed a few years ago. The company is now more formal and in-depth advocacy of that practice, showing some irony about the smartphone market’s commitment to specifications and numbers.

For clarity, most OnePlus 9 Pro owners were probably unaware of even the performance tweaks of some popular apps. This isn’t necessarily a problem, as games and resource-intensive apps continue to use Snapdragon 888’s powerful 3GHz Cortex X1 core. For example, some users report some delay when scrolling a web page, but that is not consistent for all and all users.

However, OnePlus’ latest statement is a bit deeply thoughtful and annoying. In a nutshell, it’s no exaggeration to say that the performance of the SoC, the Snapdragon 888 in this context, is “often overkill” in certain scenarios. We found that these scenarios included the most popular things people do on their mobile phones, such as browsing the web and using social media apps.

According to the company, when you open an app or play a game, the Snapdragon 888 launches in earnest, but OnePlus suppresses the performance of less important actions. But isn’t it the way these processors should already or work, delegating other tasks to more power-efficient cores, but spinning up only when more powerful cores are needed? In other words, OnePlus implements optimizations that should already exist at the silicon level. If not, you’re dealing with the problem with the wrong level of abstraction.

Measuring CPU performance and efficiency is not an easy task. That’s why benchmarking is an inaccurate science. There is also the question of whether it is more efficient to use high power cores with very short bursts to complete CPU tasks quickly, or to use low cores that take longer to complete the same task. OnePlus seems to have stepped into the latter, but the solution still doesn’t address some issues.

He also states that he just wants each app to match the most appropriate performance he needs. But who is in a position to determine the right performance for your app? Was the developer creating the app with specific performance thresholds in mind? Are users expecting their apps to perform at their best without going too far? Or is it the vendor, in this case OnePlus, that sets the name and reputation apart when the app gets lost?

OnePlus says it has shifted its attention from simply providing pure performance. This is a rather subtle way of saying that you don’t want to play CPU number games anymore. However, its own marketing seems to draw attention to the pure performance of the Snapdragon 888 and deny its position. If that chipset overdoes most of the popular apps on the Google Play store for most of what people do on their phones, you can choose one that could make the OnePlus 9 Pro more affordable. So why did you choose to use a processor? You probably know that it doesn’t look good on anything other than the Snapdragon 888. Even if you don’t want to harness all that power in most cases.

Unfortunately, OnePlus is a tightrope walker, so if you were more positive about what you were doing behind the scenes, you could have avoided it. For better or for worse, this scrutiny it receives can lead to a closer look at other phone makers who may actually be doing the same. It’s a slippery slope when these OEMs decide what’s right and what’s not, especially when they believe they can escape without telling anyone.

