ABHI Opens 2022US Accelerator Application-Med-Tech Innovation





UK Health Technology Industry Association (ABHI) The UK Health Technology Industry Association has announced that the application for the ABHI US Accelerator 2022 Cohort has begun.

The ABHIUS Accelerator, in partnership with Dell Medical School in Austin, Texas, is in its fourth year targeting UK medical device, diagnostics and digital health companies looking to access the U.S. medical industry. .. The 12-month support program leverages ABHI’s advice, expertise, and domestic connections to provide opportunities to define and strengthen US strategies, mitigate market entry risks, and grow US businesses. Provide to companies.

The program also facilitates referrals to hospital, clinical, and supply chain leaders, enabling companies to reach out to decision makers directly and discuss their products and services. Participants have exclusive access to ABHI’s year-round trade mission program and virtual activities across the United States.

The 2022 program runs from January 2022 to December 2022, allowing participants to get the most out of ABHI’s workspaces and offices at Dell Medical School.

Paul Benton, Managing Director of International, said: ABHIUSAccelerator is a great way to help you run your business in the world’s largest health tech market. Through ABHI US Accelerator, companies have an extensive network of companies and the advice and expertise it provides, including unmatched access to senior physicians, executive-level healthcare system executives, and all US healthcare professionals. Has exclusive access to.

Feedback from the previous cohort was very positive and many representatives expressed how transformative the experience was for them and their business. We look forward to applying this year and recommend applying for a health tech company looking to expand its US operations.

