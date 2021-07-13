Vivo S10 Pro specs inspired by the list on the Google Play Console, may come with a dual selfie camera





The Vivo S10 Pro and Vivo S10 will all be available in China on July 15th. The Pro model features a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main sensor. The back of the phone will have a gradient finish. Recently, one of the models was discovered on Geekbench. Currently, the Vivo S10 Pro is reportedly discovered on the Google Play Console, giving a glimpse of some important specs, suggesting that model number V2121A belongs to the Pro model rather than the base variant.

The tipster Tamilan Technical (@TTechnical) tweeted that the Vivo V2121A model found in the Google Play Console belongs to the Vivo S10 Pro instead of the Vivo S10. The same model number was previously discovered on Geekbench and was believed to be the Vanilla Vivo S10. Specifications leaked through Google Play Console include Android 11 and a Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 480ppi pixel density. This list shows that the Vivo S10 Pro is paired with MediaTek MT6891, also known as MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, 12GB RAM.

With a placeholder image attached to the list, the Vivo S10 Pro may have a wide-notch display that integrates two selfie camera sensors. It has a thin bezel on all other sides and a touchscreen button for navigation at the bottom. Please note that this may not be the final design of the Vivo S10 Pro and Google may have used the image as a placeholder.

A previous leak suggests that the Vivo S10’s rear camera may have a 108-megapixel sensor and a 44-megapixel selfie camera in front. It will also come with NFC support, Android 11, UFS 3.1 storage, and support for 44W fast charging. I found a specification similar to the list in Google Play Console in Geekbench. Smartphones scored 647 points in the single-core test and 2,398 points in the multi-core test. The Vivo S10 series may have a similar design to its predecessor, the Vivo S9.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadget 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector. Tasneem can be accessed on Twitter at @MuteRiot and leads, tips and releases can be sent to [email protected]

