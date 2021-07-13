Google Pixel 6 Whitechapel Chip Rumors Spilled Important Details





As we approach the launch of the Pixel 6, we need to get more information about our in-house Whitechapel system-on-chip, which may power Google phones. We also learned a bit more about what Google is working on with Pixel 6, thanks to some new Product Verification Testing (PVT) units.

Earlier leaks suggest that the Whitechapel, internally called the GS101, doesn’t match the Snapdragon 888, which powers the major Android phones launched this year. Instead, the quotes for these PVT units land the Whitechapel along the Snapdragon 870, but it’s still pretty good. That said, Google seems to be aiming for top-notch AI and machine learning performance, rather than making the fastest chips Apple does with iPhone-powered A-series chips.

As previously reported, Google is said to be working with Samsung to develop the chip. Whitechapel seems to be manufactured on Samsung’s 5n MLPE node. This theoretically means a more power efficient SoC, which can have a slightly longer battery life than a large process. That said, you can’t make that assumption right now until you’ve seen the actual performance and metrics.

Whitechapel performance

Whitechapel appears to be using two Cortex-A78 cores, two Cortex-A76 cores, and three Cortex-A55 cores. Rumors also suggest that the chip uses the Mali-G78 GPU, but Google may have figured out a way around the infamous GPU throttling issue.

As such, the Whitechapel is unlikely to match the Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 888 Plus, not to mention the rumored Snapdragon 895. However, in actual use, most users may not notice the difference in performance.

In fact, Google expects to actually tweak the Whitechapel to maximize performance through software optimization. The company manages the hardware so you can get the most out of the chip, just as Apple does with the iPhone and A Bionic chips. That said, you can’t expect Pixel 6 to face the future iPhone 13 directly in terms of performance, but Google can take the lead with AI and machine learning capabilities. We will just have to see.

This all means that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro perform well and Google provides a platform for truly flexible AI and machine learning muscles. It may also allow the company to support the phone longer, a dream for Android users so far.

Whitechapel and Android updates

Whitechapel could help Google rival Apple’s level of support. This can be well over 5 years. For example, this fall’s iOS 15 update will run on iPhones released in 2015. On the Android side, Qualcomm is hampering longer update policies. In short, the 3-year platform update is the best Android maker. You can manage it.

Last week, Leaker’s Jon Prosser announced the specs for upcoming Pixel smartphones, mentioning a five-year update. Google hasn’t confirmed that yet, but we’re very excited about it.

Finally, rumor has it that Whitechapel will be equipped with a new security chip called Dauntless. It replaces the Titan-M chip currently found on Pixel smartphones. I’m not sure about Dauntless for now, but I need to further strengthen the security chops on Pixel 6.

It could still be months after the Pixel 6 goes on sale, and leaks and rumors have already revealed a lot. Still, Google seems to be preparing for a major launch, and Pixel 6 is once again in the spotlight on Android’s definitive experience.

