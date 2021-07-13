Intel Stock-Intel 471 Strengthens APAC Region Initiatives | Fintech Zoom





Lewes, Delaware, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intel 471, a premier provider of cybercrime intelligence for leading intelligence, security, and fraud teams, today appointed Yang Coa as Senior Regional Director of Asia. I announced that. -Pacific (APAC). She has joined two Intel 471 analysts already in the field to provide cyber threat intelligence in the region. In this new position, Yang is responsible for accelerating sales and building and fostering new and existing partnerships to meet the global sales goals that companies anticipate. Singapore-based Yang is a key member of the sales leadership team led by Chief Risk Officer Andy Chandler.

Especially last year, APAC saw a great deal of traction. Intel 471 CEO Mark Arena says it will have more domestic staff to better support its customers and partners and continue to invest in the region to better serve this growing market. .. Our sales efforts in this area directly saw her commitment and aptitude for both sales and cybersecurity features, as we were honored to work with her during her time in Anomaly. Has earned a great deal of respect from Intel 471 and APAC customers. Partner as well.

The Intel 471 works closely with APAC customers to provide the highest quality threat intelligence they need and expect.

Jurgen Visser, Head of Cyber ​​Threat Intelligence at Gojek, said: They differentiate themselves from their competitors with superior intelligence curation in the form of spot reports that focus solely on the essence of cyber threat intelligence.

Prior to joining Intel 471, he was an international leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions and was a regional sales manager in Southeast Asia (SEA) at Anomaly, Intel 471’s preferred partner since 2016. High-tech companies such as SAS, a leader in business analytics software and services and the largest independent vendor in the business intelligence market. SYSTEX Corporation, a leading IT service provider based in Taiwan. And Singtel, Asia’s leading communication technology group. Yang holds a degree in engineering informatics from Ngee Ann Polytechnic in Singapore and a bachelor’s degree in engineering management from Edgehill University in Ormskirk, West Lancashire, England.

Intel 471 Intelligence Analysts focus on invading and maintaining access to closed sources where threat actors work together, communicate, and plan cyberattacks. These are part of a growing global network of Intel 471 analysts who actively track the most damaging malware families in near real time to see which threat actors plan, attack and behave. is. The team provides unique intelligence to inform customers where vulnerabilities are driving patch prioritization and help reduce exposure that violates the eligibility of employees, executives, and key suppliers. I will. In the near future, the company plans to increase the number of sales engineering teams to further support the growth of the region.

About Intel 471 Intel 471 uses near real-time insights into the latest malicious attackers, relationships, threat patterns, and imminent business-related attacks by businesses, government agencies, and other organizations to provide cybersecurity. Allows you to win the battle.

Our TITAN platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates results enhanced by human-led automation. Clients around the world leverage this threat intelligence in their own framework to map criminals underground, focus on key activities, and align resources and reports to business requirements. The Intel 471 acts as a trusted advisor to the security team, providing continuous trend analysis and supporting platform usage. For more information, please visit https://intel471.com/.

