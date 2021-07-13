Samsung Galaxy S21FE: Release date, price, specifications, etc.





The Samsung Galaxy S21FE will enter a market that is very different from what its predecessor did last year. TheGalaxy S20 FEwas is a great phone that offers most of the Galaxy S20 lineup experience over $ 999 for just $ 699.

With Samsung lowering the starting price of the Galaxy S21 lineup to $ 799, the Galaxy S21FE equation changes significantly. We already know a lot about the Galaxy S21 FE, but some questions remain as to whether this will be another great value for Samsung.

It’s easy to see why Samsung’s new foldable and wearables, which have the potential to challenge the best on the market, cast a shadow over the Galaxy S21FE. Still, it could sell them all.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy S21FE. Includes planned release date, price, design, specifications and more.

Release date of Samsung Galaxy S21FE

The Galaxy S21 FE could be one of many devices released at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 11th. Previously it was thought that another “Unpacked FE” event could be held. However, a new leak from Evan Blass (@evleaks) shows that the phone boots with other phones.

If true, this is decent with the addition of the Galaxy S21FE to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The Galaxy S21 FE hopes to balance the average price of announced phones. But it would be interesting to see how Samsung divides the stage time between these devices.

(Image credit: @ OnLeaks / Voice) Samsung Galaxy S21FE price

Of course there is no official one yet, but it is expected that the price of the Galaxy S21FE will be lower than last year’s Galaxy S20FE. The phone was $ 699 at launch, but was often found for less than $ 599 within a few weeks. Coupled with the downward pressure from the $ 799 Galaxy S21 (which is now often $ 699), there is no doubt that the Galaxy S21FE will arrive for $ 599.

SamMobile has surfaced a number of reports from the South Korean media that just suggest this, which is equivalent to a price cut in the range of 99,900 to 199,900 won, or $ 90 to $ 190. The lower limit of that range seems more likely, as Samsung’s own Galaxy A52 is available in the US for $ 499 and we want to leave a price difference between them.

(Image credit: Android Headlines) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design

According to multiple leaked images, the Galaxy S21FE inherits many design elements from the Galaxy S21, but with some notable cost-saving changes. The unique contour-cut camera housing from the Galaxy S21 paves the way for more affordable phones. However, it’s not an extension of the metal frame, it’s part of the plastic back of the phone. It’s not as impressive visually as it doesn’t have a two-tone finish, but it retains Samsung’s unique new look.

According to Samsung’s official marketing material posted by Android Headlines, the housing is shown to be much smaller than other Galaxy S21 models. The housing still has a triple camera array and the flash moves out of the housing as it did on the Galaxy S21. The front camera is still designed with a hole in the center.

The phone matches the thickness of the Galaxy S21, but is 4mm taller and 3.3mm wider than the Galaxy S21. The large size is due to the Galaxy S21 FE’s 6.4-inch display and the Galaxy S21’s 6.2-inch display.

The Galaxy S21 FE has a fairly wide range of color options, but seems to be more modest than the Galaxy S20 FE. Options include navy blue, white, black, lavender and olive green. Especially the red Galaxy S20FE was a bold choice that didn’t come back with the orange, they are replaced with a very stable black option.

Samsung Galaxy S21FE Specifications

The core specs of the Galaxy S21 FE were revealed by the results of Geekbench discovered by 91 Mobiles in May. As expected, the phone should be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and maintain its position as an affordable flagship. The 8GB of the Galaxy S21 is slightly downgraded to 6GB of RAM.

Another leak from the Galaxy Club that the Galaxy S21FE will re-install the Galaxy S20FE’s excellent 32MP front camera. The rear camera trio remains unconfirmed, but will probably provide the same versatile wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto coverage.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The display reports that it will be a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with FHD + resolution and an in-display fingerprint reader. It’s amazing to see Samsung break out, except for sizes that all match the Galaxy S21.

MyFixGuide claims that it has revealed some specifications from Chinese regulators, such as a 25W fast charge, and another report from the Galaxy Club fixed the battery size of the Galaxy S21FE to 4,370mAh. This could be 4,500mAh in marketing, and either method would be an upgrade from the Galaxy S21’s 4,000mAh.

One of the unique features that the Galaxy S21 FE can have over the standard Galaxy S21 is that it includes a microSD slot. This is also a welcome advantage for last year’s Galaxy S20 FE.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE outlook

Like any other device you’d expect from the Galaxy Unpacked on August 11, you know virtually everything you need to know about the Galaxy S21 FE, and so far another great, affordable flagship. Looks like.

The biggest open issue is the rear camera. Given the size of the housing, I think it has a trio of 12MP sensors like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, or a pair of 12MP for wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle 8MP telephoto. Given Samsung’s improved computational photography and Snapdragon 888’s AI photography enhancements, this should be enough to make it a formidable camera again at that price point.

Price is another big difference in the Galaxy S21FE, where current rumors remain unclear. Given what we know about hardware, this is a great value when the starting price of $ 599 is reached. The Galaxy S20 FE was one of the best smartphones of last year and one of my main motivations for not having to spend $ 1,000 on a flagship phone. Let’s hope Samsung can continue it with the Galaxy S21FE.

