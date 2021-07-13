Bernard Ross explains why the healthcare industry can’t abandon innovation since Covid-19





The Covid-19 pandemic has driven the long-awaited innovation in healthcare systems around the world.

Over the past year, companies have had to take swift and sometimes unconventional actions to develop and approve products at ultra-fast speeds and find creative ways to communicate and collaborate within tight blockade restrictions. did not.

Patients had to rely on technologies such as virtual realms and telemedicine to meet with medical professionals due to social distance and blockade measures in place, but practitioners provide their colleagues with real and remote training. We turned our attention to virtual and augmented reality platforms to do so.

Outside the clinical setting, patients are accustomed to using wearables and devices to collect valuable real-world data that can be used to remotely monitor users and manage their symptoms at home. I will.

One of the proponents to maintain this revolutionary momentum after the pandemic is over is Bernard Ross, CEO of Sky Medical Technology, a UK-based MedTech company.

In this Q & A, we’ll talk to Ross about the unprecedented adoption of technology in response to the Covid-19 crisis and why the healthcare industry shouldn’t abandon post-pandemic innovation.

Kezia Parkins (KP): How did the pandemic ignite under health care innovation?

Bernard Ross (BR): It’s no exaggeration to say that the Covid-19 pandemic has hit both government and health care levels. In the UK, this was really our first rodeo. Our colleagues in the east have experienced this kind of thing before, so they acted in a more learned way.

But as people gathered what they needed to do at the clinical level, leadership moved from bureaucracy within healthcare institutions to the clinical arena. Clinicians have been increasingly empowered through the need to find solutions in real time.

They had to adapt the protocol quickly on the fly. It usually took 10 years to change, but in a week I needed to make changes locally and share that information with my colleagues in real time. Innovation was happening in the hooves, and bureaucrats weren’t in the way of getting clinicians to do what they needed to do.

We maintain this culture of working together for the public good, think about what patients really need, evaluate the approval system, and why it takes time to do or change things. Need to be evaluated.

It takes an average of 17 years for new technologies and technologies to be fully adopted in standard therapies. This is because every trust, every hospital, and in many ways every doctor has to decide for himself whether this is the right product. Their patients. I think with Covid-19, which is starting to change.

For example, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is strongly encouraged to start approving or approving new products based on real-world data, rather than necessarily relying on randomized controlled trials.

You often get products that perform very well in tightly controlled clinical research, but when rubber hits the road and actually enters the clinic, there are other things in real life. Will get in the way. If the product is good, but it is difficult to train nurses on how to use it, it becomes an obstacle to recruitment.

Areas of significant innovation over the past year are telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. For some reason, I must have seen the GP six times in the past year. He has never been to my house and I have never been to his practice.

Also, people are now increasingly looking at ways in which technology can reduce hospital stays and help patients self-manage their illness at home or after discharge.

KP: How has the medical technology field adapted thanks to Covid-19?

BR: Covid-19 is not the only one changing the outlook for medical devices. With Brexit, EU medical device regulations have also been introduced. This regulation can be very helpful as it raises the type of data required for medical devices to something similar to medicines.

While it puts an additional workload on medical device companies, it means that the information you provide to clinicians and those who have to make purchasing decisions is similar to what you see from other products.

Historically, I don’t think the medical device-related evidence and clinical data was the kind of data clinicians really wanted.

If you want to adopt your product quickly and efficiently, you need to evaluate it quickly and efficiently. Therefore, you need to make sure that you are immediately providing all the information you need. Restructuring the regulatory framework has probably helped medical device companies achieve that.

There is also other pressure on NICE, FDA, CMS, etc. to evaluate products and their effectiveness not only in clinical trial environments but also in real-world environments.

They want to look at the actual data and avoid problems such as training and stockings when entering the clinic.

The academic clinical community has previously seen, wants randomized controlled trial data, but wants to know the actual cost of adopting something and adding it to the care pathway. There is also.

Medical device companies need to increasingly provide both sets of information in order to adopt their products more quickly.

The pandemic has enabled device companies to provide this information in a way that all stakeholders want to see it as quickly and efficiently as possible.

KP: How can MedTech companies help healthcare professionals and reduce the hiring burden through seamless technology integration?

BR: Not only do you need to efficiently provide relevant information tailored to all stakeholders, but you also need to understand the existing care channels you are entering and what you need to do to integrate your product into it.

The term used most often is disruptive technology, but the technology adopted should be as non-disruptive as possible. The less disruption to existing care channels, the faster the product will be adopted.

You have to ask yourself the following questions, does it make the life of a nurse easier? It’s great that senior clinicians have products that they think are good for their patients, but nurses actually work in the field.

KP: In what area of ​​health care do you think you need the most innovation?

BR: Perhaps the questions we should ask ourselves are: Which areas will be most effective in the near future?

I think we are introducing technologies and working styles that can shorten the length of hospital stay, accelerate recovery after surgery, and recover more efficiently at home.

For example, 13.8% of people who have undergone total knee arthroplasty in the United States return to the hospital’s emergency room because of pain associated with swelling after surgery. This costs a huge amount of money for the medical system.

Waitlists related to orthopedic surgery, heart failure, and other areas confused by pandemics will be the fastest and most influential ones at very low cost.

KP: I mentioned earlier that wearables are helping to address some of the most serious medical problems of our time. why?

BR: Clinically and economically proven medical-grade wearable technologies play an important role in addressing the challenges surrounding the aging population. No one claims that long-lived people are bad.

However, it leads to three unique and related challenges. First, the aging of the population means that more people need treatment. Second, as science evolves, so do positive medical outcomes, but not without additional budgetary demands. Finally, as more people retire, fewer people work to fund medical care.

In the coming decades, healthcare will need to be significantly reshaped to address these issues. Wearable devices have the potential to be the silver bullet needed to reduce financial pressure on the NHS and at the same time improve patient outcomes.

Platform medical devices (those that deal with multiple illnesses through one technology or device) are here because hospital adoption to address one medical problem can quickly lead to adoption for other reasons. Is particularly relevant.

Making the medical system economically effective also depends on keeping people as far away from the hospital as possible and staying in the hospital for the shortest possible time.

This is not only because of the cost of care, but also because of the increased risk of additional medical problems such as venous thromboembolism when people get stuck in the hospital.

Wearables that are easy for people to use in their homes and provide demonstrable evidence that they are working help ensure better medical outcomes at a lower total cost.

KP: What of the medical technology advances you’ve seen in Covid-19 are the most important to maintain after the pandemic?

BR: Not as much about a particular technology as the idea of ​​embracing innovation. A recent meeting with NHS practitioners has suggested that medical innovation has progressed more than in the last decade since the pandemic began.

As the old saying goes, there is no such thing as a crisis to make things happen. This does not mean that positive clinical and health economics data will be less important than in the past.

Health innovation companies need to continue to respect the process by which new drugs are adopted.

Not only do they demonstrate positive clinical and economic data, they also play an important role in making it easier for healthcare services to adopt innovations in existing systems and lowering recruitment costs. Innovation needs to fit into existing systems as seamlessly as possible.

There are subtle, evidence-based innovations that haven’t yet been adopted because they aren’t as simple as integrating.

But the pandemic was a crucial moment for innovation to show what can be achieved in the face of the global health crisis. We need to maintain this momentum.

Healthcare systems are not as problematic for innovation as the problem of replication. Successful projects and clinical practice changes have traditionally been difficult to reproduce everywhere in the system.

The pandemic has changed this, allowing innovation to break through faster than ever before.

Affiliated company Metallux

Pressure sensors and technologically advanced microelectronics

August 28, 2020

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medicaldevice-network.com/features/bernard-ross-on-why-the-healthcare-industry-cant-abandon-innovation-post-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos