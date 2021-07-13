Google (GOOG: US) Fine of $ 593 million from French antitrust agency





Google was fined € 500 million ($ 593 million) in France after search giants failed to obey orders to end fair deals with publishers to use news content on their platforms. I did.

Alphabet’s unit ignored the 2020 decision to negotiate in good faith to display article excerpts on Google News services, Autorité de la concurrence said Tuesday. Fines are the second largest antitrust fine in France for a single company.

France is not the only country trying to detain tech giants to explain the use of news. Earlier this year, Australia demanded that digital giants such as Facebook and Google pay for news from local publishers. Google is paying more and more publishers, but on its own terms, there’s a $ 1 billion Google News Showcase to showcase news content to readers.

The company faces a global onslaught as regulators around the world are reviewing advertising businesses, apps and search, and increasing scrutiny of the world’s largest tech companies.

“The € 500 million sanctions take into account the extraordinary seriousness of the observed violations,” said Isabelle de Silva, president of the French agency.

A spokeswoman said Google was “extremely disappointed” with the decision and believed it “acted in good faith throughout the process.” Google added that it is approaching an agreement with Agence France-Presse, including a global license agreement.

Google can appeal to Tuesday’s penalty announcement.

Google overhauls global advertising model after fine for French antitrust violations

The conflict between Google and newspaper owners and news agencies has been going on for a long time. European publishers have been working with regulators for over a decade to tackle the power of Google, which has robbed billions of euros in advertising revenue. In 2019, in France, complaints were received from newspapers, magazines and a group representing Agence France-Presse.

Tuesday’s fines are a sign of the latest strengths of French regulators, competing with EU and German regulators to oversee the region’s toughest US tech companies.

In recent years, authorities have tended to order behavioral changes before the investigation is complete, which can be dragged over the years. This prompted other antitrust agencies to emulate tactics, but Google’s rebellion risked putting it at risk.

Earlier this year, Google signed a deal to reward a group of French newspapers-Alliance dela Pressed’Information Générale. There were also discussions with magazine owners and AFP.

However, de Silva said regulators dismissed Google’s rewards as “negligible.” She criticized the tech giant for offering to pay press content the same amount as for dictionary listings and weather information.

As part of Tuesday’s decision, Google was ordered to enter into negotiations within two months of a new request from the plaintiff’s press or to be fined up to € 900,000 per day.

Google could risk further attacks in the news case, as French regulators are expected to make decisions at the end of the year on the nature of the case, which could include fines.

Silicon Valley companies have faced in-depth research in France and Google in recent years. Search engines agreed last month to pay a € 220 million penalty to resolve a central investigation into online advertising, with a Google advertising platform-focused proceeding of 150 million in 2019. I was fined the euro.

Authorities’ record fine of € 1.1 billion was filed by Apple Inc last year after a US company was criticized for anti-competitive agreements with two distributors on the sale of non-iPhone products such as Apple Mac computers. Was issued to. Apple is complaining of a penalty.

