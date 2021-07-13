University of Utah unveils new rehab hospital





The University of Utah, Salt Lake City unveiled the state-of-the-art Craig H. Nielsen Rehabilitation Hospital on Monday. The hospital has been open to patients for a year, but has not been open to date due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions.

At a press conference on Monday, Dr. David Steinberg, Executive Medical Director of the Hospital, said:

The new 172,000-square-foot hospital features the latest innovations and technologies in rehabilitation medicine.

“There is a smarter room than ever before. [with] “We are leveraging this type of technology to innovate in areas such as digital innovation labs and assistive technology labs. The space downstairs is actually manufacturing adaptive sporting goods for trails,” Steinberg said. Told.

According to Steinberg, some of the hospital’s technology is unique in Utah and the world.

“There is an augmented reality treadmill called the C Mill, the only one in Utah,” he said. “And the therapy gym is great. We have the longest zero G track in the world for weight therapy.”

The hospital’s Digital Innovation Lab allows patients to leverage virtual reality and augmented reality technologies to assist in recovery.

Monday was the first anniversary of the hospital’s opening. Helping hospital staff and patients to minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus was not publicly available.

“Our first patient was hospitalized in May 2020,” Steinberg said. “It was very difficult to open a facility in the midst of a COVID pandemic, but it’s a real honor to welcome patients like Sarah and her family.”

Former hospital patient Sarah Fry has inspired people around the world as she works to recover from the devastating car accident of 2020 caused by drunk driving. Fly is currently paraplegic and amputated.

“I liked it at this rehab center,” she said. “It was very open, very comfortable, and all the physiotherapists and occupational therapists were very kind.”

Fry spent about a month in the hospital after the wreck.

“Even though my body has changed a lot, I can still have fun after the accident,” she said. “This rehab center is where it all started and where I understood it.”

Steinberg said the hospital has significant benefits not only for Utah, but for Intermountain West as a whole.

“This allows us to provide technology and care to patients who have to move far from the state to receive these types of treatment,” he added.

