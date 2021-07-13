This Limited Edition Super Mario Smartwatch Runs You $ 2,150 – TechCrunch





People who have followed Nintendo all sorts of times over the years know that game giants tend to be very protected by their IP. After all, it’s probably best bet that the market wasn’t flooded with cheap Mario accessories that were easy to make.

But in recent years, the company seems to have relaxed its approach, making it easier to embrace brand partnerships in ways it has avoided in the past. By the way, we got a lot of mobile games and theme parks from the deal.

Today, it’s a deal with the Swiss watch company TAG Heuer, ending one of the most amazing brand partnerships in recent memory. The long-term collaboration begins with a limited edition (2,000 units) Mario smartwatch and is worth $ 2,150.

There is clearly a small gap between TAG Heuer Connected pricing and the types of accessibility the company offers in hardware such as switches. In fact, you can buy six new high-end OLED switches for the price of one Mario-branded smartwatch. What’s more, you can buy five Apple Watch Series 6.

I give it this — it’s a pretty pretty watch. And given the barriers to entry, it’s quite possible that you’ll be the only one who knows you own it (unlike expensive analog watches, smartwatches are designed to last forever. Is not). The hook here is a small Mario animation that pops up throughout the day as you take more steps and reach other goals. Something that really works with that fun and kids fitness watch (imagine it’s just a small part of the price).

This watch is effectively a redesigned version of the $ 2,000 Wear OS device, TAG Heuer Connected, launched last April. This watch received high praise for its design quality, as expected by the company. This version adds a Mario M-like touch to the dial, a red accent throughout, and a corresponding red rubber strap (along with the black leather version).

With a case diameter of 45 mm and a watch with a 430 mAh battery, it has a lifespan of 6 to 20 hours, depending on usage. This is partly due to the inclusion of GPS and heart rate monitor.

Available from July 15th.

