Global ambitions for Lumi.Media and creative technology





Karen Dewey, co-founder and CEO of Lumi.Media, has been working with a large team of television for decades, from news and current affairs to morning television and reality TV’s big, fast-moving, fast turnaround productions. I worked and managed.

Keeping track of all the moving parts of the production while paying attention to the nuances of storytelling and the completeness of the story is not a good point of view.

Lumi is a software platform for the television production industry. This is software as a service devised and built in Australia, but targeted at the global market. It’s a single platform that brings together all the worker silos that make up the large production TV, film and other creative industries.

The company was founded in 2015 by Ms. Dewey and her software architect brother, Neil Dewey. Neil Dewey is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Lumis and co-founder of Stuart Campbell, Chief Technology Officer of the company.

It is a pioneer of the fast-growing Creative Tech companies, a fast-growing industry that supports and emerges from Australia’s sophisticated film, television and video game sectors.

In this episode of the commercial disco podcast, Calenduey talks about a big leap from a fairly comfortable job to startup leadership, the establishment of a company, and the creation of new product categories in the process.

Lumi software is disrupting the creative industries in a classic startup way. This is a new class of products that allows better production to be faster and cheaper. It’s a better, faster, cheaper startup mantra.

With the advent of cloud technology, ubiquitous storage, cheap processing, mobility, wireless, and bandwidth, the platform can now be applied to the challenges of big-file multimedia production.

From scheduling (making sure the right person is in the right place at the right time) to moving versions and edits, you can visualize all the moving parts in your production, and field teams and post production like this: Link Provides context.

I thought it would be great if I could move things with one system from the moment I started [in a production], Dewey said.

She started sketching ideas with her brother Neil. He came back to me and said something to you.

What you are proposing, and what you are proposing, is a really good idea, and there is nothing out there that does what is entirely applicable in all sorts of ways. That’s where we really started.

I had a pretty comfortable job. But I saw the opportunity to really change the way things are done to make things better, faster and cheaper. That is where Rumi was really born.

It was a wild vehicle. Rumi receives money from industry vendors and retail investors. The company is chaired by Nuix founder and prominent startup investor / mentor Eddie Sheehy, and is an indicator in and of itself.

The company was the first organization to fund software and was able to fund product construction in the pre-profit stage through a Screen Australia grant. Screen Australias’ mission is not to build a startup.

Lumi.Media CEO Karen Dewey

However, a platform that could make a difference across the industry was sufficient to make Australian work more globally competitive.

It was a huge deal for us in that they searched the world and found that this was innovative and could really rationalize our industry, Dewey said.

As the product refined, the company invited six pioneer partners even before it made a profit. These are large production partners like Australia’s Got Talent, while Rumi was able to attract two separate Accelerating Commercialization grants.

The company is doing well now, has commercial customers in Australia and abroad, and has a clear ambition for the future.

According to Dewey, our ambition is to be a ubiquitous solution around the world.

We started here in Australia and will be pretty well known among Australian production companies.Australian partners are currently helping us get in touch [customers] In the US, UK and Asia. Currently, UK customers are participating.

Global expansion will definitely go from here.

