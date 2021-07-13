Don’t remember your Apple ID password?Here’s how to call a friend or relative to reset





This allows users to call relatives and friends and give them a special code to unlock their account and reset their password.

Highlights There is a difficult risk of forgetting your Apple device password Apple has a new process that allows you to unlock your account.Friends and relatives will give you a special code to unlock your account

Remembering your password can be difficult, and forgetting your Apple device password can be tricky because it contains all your personal data and information. If you forget your password, your Apple device will be locked and you will have problems. However, Apple has developed a new process that allows you to enter code from friends and relatives. This will allow you to unlock your account.

Apple plans to launch the latest iPhone operating system, iOS 15, later this year. This brings Apple a number of new features aimed at making the user’s life easier when it comes to phone operations. One such feature is account recovery. This is for people who tend to forget their Apple ID password.

This allows users to call relatives and friends and give them a special code to unlock their account and reset their password.

To enable this feature, follow these steps:

1.[設定]Go to

2. Select password and security

3. Click Recover Account

Four.[回復連絡先の追加]Select to display a page on the screen that tells the user exactly that recovery contacts can be viewed or run in your account.

5. At the bottom of the page[リカバリ連絡先の追加]Click

6. Add your Apple ID password and follow the instructions to select your recovery contact

After enabling this feature, users will be able to contact their account recovery contacts if they are locked out of the device and cannot remember their password.

Read more | Here’s how to check your Clean Science IPO’s share quotas:Perform the following steps

The trusted contact you choose must be at least 13 years old. This feature will be released in iOS 15 later this year.

Click here for full coverage of India Today.ins on the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/information/story/how-to-reset-your-apple-id-by-calling-your-friend-or-relative-ios-15-feature-1827451-2021-07-13 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos