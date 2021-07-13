UTSA Marks Advances in Buildings of the Faculty of Data Science and the National Security Cooperation Center with a Beam Signature | UTSA Today | UTSA





The 167,000-square-foot six-story building on 506 Drorosa Street in downtown San Antonio secures UTSA to the city’s thriving high-tech corridor and acts as a catalyst for workforce development and job creation. The SDS is the first type in Texas and is a key element of UTSA’s mission to develop professionals with advanced data science and analysis skills and promote economic development in central San Antonio. It is estimated that 6,500 data science students will be trained there starting next year. Co-located with the SDS, the NSCC offers over 81,000 square feet for innovation, laboratories, and research.

“The new building is an investment in a virtuous cycle of job creation,” said David Mongeau, founding director of SDS. “Government and industry partners want to leverage their talents and innovations next to universities in the heart of the city. University faculty and researchers are next to government and industry. We hope to inform you about your education and discovery. “

The Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute will be co-located within the facility and will also carry out various forensic collaborations. Visualization and analysis; network security, cyber training, and workforce development. Big data analytics and privacy. Post-quantum encryption, cyber-physical systems and embedded security. Cloud security; attack and threat modeling and mitigation. Machine learning and artificial intelligence; platform, software, and hardware integrity.

The Faculty of Data Science and the National Security Collaboration Center building extend UTSA’s various initiatives, including classroom-to-career initiatives. It facilitates a commitment to experiential learning that facilitates a more complete understanding of the actual application of classroom learning for students. In addition, this new downtown facility aims to help local workers proceed with their current jobs and increase the number and scope of programs that allow non-university graduates to graduate. Supporting the university’s overall mission to fulfill the Antonio Workforce initiative and successfully compete for better paid jobs and new careers.

“A key feature of NSCC / SDS is the ground floor, where federal, industry and academic partners will be exhibiting and demonstrating experiential learning,” said Guy Walsh, executive director of NSCC. The NSCC attracts visitors from grade K-12 and encourages young people in San Antonio and Texas to consider their careers in STEM, cyber and data science. “

In addition, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson W. Wolf attended today’s beam signing ceremony.

“What’s happening here is a breakthrough,” says Wolff. “Apart from DC, we are the largest collection of cyberwork private companies in the country.”

Combining data science, cybersecurity and cybermanufacturing under one roof in San Antonio’s technology sector, UTSA establishes itself as an innovative leader in addressing national security challenges. Already, San Antonio is known in the US Cyber ​​City for its large number of cybersecurity professionals outside Washington, DC. The new building will allow the region to maintain and grow this competitiveness.

“For ten years, we’ve been waiting for downtown momentum to get off the ground. Downtown UTSA is at that moment. We’re putting San Antonio and Texas on a cybersecurity and information technology map,” Nirenberg said. Says. “I look forward to signing Liang, and most importantly, I look forward to seeing the students walking through the building right away.”

Construction of the building will begin in January 2021 and will be completed in July 2022.

