Eufy by Anker’s Robovac 35C Vacuum Cleaner Launches in India for Rs 14,999-Technology News, Firstpost

Eufy RoboVac 35C, a new vacuum cleaner from Anker’s subbrand Eufy, is now available for purchase in India. Robot vacuums are now available for purchase via flipkart for Rs 14,999. The main highlights of the vacuum cleaner are Boost IQ technology and voice assistant support.

The Eufy RoboVac 35C Vacuum Cleaner comes with a 3-point cleaning system with 3 brushes and strong suction to remove dirt. Boost IQ technology sucks up dirt and dust with a suction of 1500 Pa to keep floors, carpets and other surfaces clean.

Vacuum cleaners support multiple modes and automatic cleaning schedules to make things easier for people.

The vacuum cleaner comes with a larger 0.6L trash can that picks up more dirt and guarantees up to 100 minutes of cleaning on the go. It supports a unique drop detection technology and dual Hall sensor, enabling a hassle-free cleaning process.

The vacuum cleaner has a scratch-resistant coating to prevent wear. There is also one interesting feature. The Eufy RoboVac 35C will automatically return to the charging point when cleaning is complete or the battery is low.

The RoboVac 35C has Wi-Fi, a voice assistant (both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa), and the EufyHome app.

The new Eufy RoboVac 35C increases the number of existing vacuum cleaner models in India. This list includes Eufy G10, G30, H11, and S11Go. This option comes with a stand-alone accessory that can be purchased from the company website.

