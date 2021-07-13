Google fined $ 592 million in a dispute with a French public institution …





Paris (AP) — French competition regulators fined Google € 500 million ($ 592 million) on Tuesday for failing to negotiate in good faith with a French publisher in a news payment dispute. Said.

If Google didn’t offer a suggestion to the publisher’s news agency within two months, the agency threatened to impose an additional € 900,000 a day fine.

Google France said in a statement that it was “extremely disappointed” with the decision and that the fine “does not reflect the efforts made or the reality of the use of news content on the platform.” He said he was in good faith negotiating a solution and was on the verge of reaching an agreement with some publishers.

This controversy is part of a greater effort by the European Union and authorities around the world to force Google and other tech companies to indemnify content publishers.

Last year, a French antitrust agency issued a temporary order to Google to meet with a news publisher within three months and fined the company on Tuesday for violating those orders.

“When authorities impose injunctions on businesses, they are required to respect their letters and their spirit and apply them closely. Unfortunately, this was not the case.” Watchdog president Isabel de Silva said.

“Negotiations with Google publishers and news agencies are not considered to have taken place in good faith.”

Last year, the company was forced to negotiate with a French publisher after a court upheld an order that a 2019 European Union copyright directive required such an agreement. France was the first of the 27 Brock countries to adopt a directive that stipulates how publishers and news companies can enter into license agreements with online platforms.

Google has been targeted by antitrust authorities in France and the European Union for a variety of business activities that appear to be abusing market dominance. business.

In Australia, Google and Facebook signed a license agreement with a news company this year after the government passed a law requiring digital giants to help pay for news.

