Google July 2021 update has ended





Google’s July 2021 core algorithm update is fully released. Subsequent changes that appear in the rankings may be due to normal shifts in search results.

The announcement was made by Google Search Liaison this afternoon.

This effectively completes the July 2021 core update rollout.

— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) July 12, 2021

This usually means that the new search index is fully deployed in all data centers and the search results are relatively stable.

If you lose your ranking, it seems safe without expecting a last-minute grace. It’s time to get to work to understand what happened.

Background of the July 2021 core algorithm update

Google rarely says what’s involved in updating core algorithms. But Google says the core algorithm update introduces changes across a wide range of indexing and ranking processes.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Prior to the July 2021 update, there were two spam updates, which was unusual.

Earlier this year, Google announced that it was using a new anti-spam AI to combat spam. So it’s not too hard to speculate that Google has introduced more efficient anti-spam features to help it perform tasks at a faster pace.

Is the ccTLD domain less crowded in the search results?

Domain congestion means that the same domain is repeatedly ranked in search results.

Some search results sites with multiple country code top-level domains (CCTLDs), such as .uk, .tv, and .ca domains, tended to dominate Google’s search results.

Lily Ray noticed that the Pinterestcc TLD disappeared after Google’s July core algorithm update.

She tweeted:

“This is a variety of Pinterestcc TLDs that have seen significant gains in awareness in the United States throughout 2020. These sites are currently skyrocketing.

Some ecomm clients are already aware that product / category pages have replaced the spots previously owned by Pinterest. “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

July 2021 Guessing and Case Observation Updates Quality Link

A common observation I’ve seen in many Facebook groups is that solid on-page and off-page SEO practices are paying off with stable rankings.

Steven Kang (@SEOSignalsLab), founder of the popular SEOSignals Lab Facebook group, said that he has seen minimal changes since recent updates and avoided poor quality links and more.

Stephen shared:

“I’m not very aware of it. Even keywords with a lot of search volume don’t change much.

I have a client ranking of 300,000 monthly search volumes. It fluctuates between 1 and 2 days. Even with over 10,000 keywords from other clients.

Again, I don’t do poor quality links.

WebmasterWorld Update Discussion

The publisher of the WebmasterWorld forum and SEO have speculated about various things that may have changed. This kind of argument can be unreliable, but what people are talking about can be consistent with what is happening.

One of the things they are talking about is the increase in People Also Ask (PAA). This is a query filtering feature designed to help users get to the answer they want to see.

Another interesting observation is that there is a similarity between the image and the drop in ranking on the results page (SERP) of regular organic search engines.

One forum member said:

“What I found interesting was that the image search loss reflects the loss of web search, even though it’s a week away and different search systems.”

Sites with poor search results?

There is also anecdotal evidence that Google’s search results appear to be increasing spam since the recent spam update, which continued until the July 2021 core algorithm update.

Google is actively trying not to display poor quality search results, but undoubtedly suspicious search results continue to appear on Google.

For example, here is a screenshot of Google’s search results for Instagram Account Hacked taken on July 7, just after Google’s spam update.

Google’s algorithm ranks this in second place. You decide if you agree that this is a great search result.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Instagram account search results have been hacked

This is a screenshot of a PDF file ranked by Google.

Top ranked PDF screenshots

With Google’s July core algorithm update finished, the same PDF will continue to rank 9th.

PDF is still ranked after the core update of Google July 2021

Search community notifications Low quality sites

One person describes how bad the search results in Italy were:

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Google’s results are bad in Italy, certainly I think it’s disastrous. The front page has a three-page site with no content or permissions, and four backlinks from well-known guest posting sites. More than artificial intelligence, I would call it artificial dementia.

–Giovanni Sacheli (@EVEMilano) July 12, 2021

I fully agree! The result is completely poor quality!I don’t know how this Argo can rank such sites in the top 20

–Rudra Uma Kasturi (@kasturitagore) July 13, 2021

Search results scraper spam

There is also a spam page generated by scraping Google’s featured snippet, which ranks first in the ranking.

Multiple of Google’s featured snippets scraped and combined from other scraped websites to create new web pages and outperform legitimate scraped websites with content ranked number one Here are dozens of examples of the site.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Helpful in ranking these sites is getting links from high quality websites that don’t seem to sell (but probably sell) links.

Many of these scraper sites did not exist before November 2020, others appeared in January 2021, and all sites contained tens of thousands of pages of scraping content.

I checked the shared information.

Here are some of the things this person (who wants to remain anonymous) shared with me:

“In less than a year, 50,000 pages were indexed and received millions of visitors from Google just months after its release.

Try a rating star that refreshes the page and changes the word. They are fake. Most of the “See full answer” links open someone else’s site in a full-screen iframe

As I said, it’s pure spam, but it’s loved by Google.

In fact, the owner duplicates the site and each variant works just as well. … The spam site can be ranked by brand name, medical terminology, etc.

Backlink profiles are crop creams with links from mainstream media, psychology sites, and trusted children’s sites run by doctors. “

Advertising

Please continue reading below

I checked the backlinks, and the person who showed me these top-ranked scraper sites may be right about the spam being driven by quality links.

Meaning: The site wasn’t wrong

Google says sites that have lost their rankings have nothing to fix.

Most of the search community feels that the statement from Google is controversial.

The truth is that the search community prefers to investigate sites that have lost their rankings and find and fix technical issues as well as quality issues such as ads that can only be seen by scrolling.

However, these types of technical issues are unlikely to be the reason why sites usually lose their rankings, so “fixing” these types of issues means what Google means when there’s nothing to fix. It seems like.

On the other hand, there is something that needs to be fixed.

For example, after the Medic Update, many sites lost their rankings for health and medical queries. They lost their rankings because Google’s algorithms began to associate medical search queries with scientifically proven answers. Alternative medicine sites like Oz have lost traffic due to that change.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

There was nothing wrong with the alternative medicine site. They were not related to the user’s intent specific to medical search queries requesting health care that proved to be non-speculative.

Loss of ranking or traffic is generally seen as a sign that a web page has something wrong. However, this is not always the case.

The search industry needs to broaden the way it reviews ranking changes by expanding its reviews, as well as breaking up affected sites for clues.

Check search results to understand ranking changes

Search experts need to review the search results to fully understand what has changed and affected sites that have lost their rankings.

In many cases, Google updates change the way Google understands the meaning of queries and web pages (that is, BERT). As a result, various sites may move up. Algorithmically compliant sites have a new understanding of what users are looking for when performing a particular search query.

Advertising

Please continue reading below

Some sites may lose their position not because they did something wrong, but because the algorithmic decisions of the related ones changed. In other cases, Google may introduce query filtering features such as People Also Ask (PAA) that can virtually lower a web page from location 2. Sites that fall under Position 5 (technically Position 2) PAA do nothing wrong, and sites ranked in Position 1 theoretically drive traffic to one of the following sites: You may lose. PAA query refinement function. Google may also introduce more FAQ-rich results (positive and negative) that can affect the visibility of your site in search results.

These are just a few examples of factors that are external to your website that can adversely affect your ranking.

This idea that a site loses its place because it did something “bad” is an outdated form of analyzing or conceptualizing what happened with the update.

Therefore, if your site’s search performance changes negatively, it’s a good idea to first look outside the site to understand what has changed and then return to the site to see if you can gain insights. To do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-july-2021-core-algorithm-update/413204/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos