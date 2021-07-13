Google fined $ 393 million in France for dealing with news publishers





The Paris Francis Competition Bureau fines Google $ 393 million for violating an order to negotiate a paid deal with a news publisher, a global battle over how tech companies pay for news Put pressure on the company.

French regulators said Google violated an April 2020 order that Alphabet Inc. GOOG 0.76% companies had to negotiate with publishers about the right to display content snippets in search results. It was. These orders came after a complaint from a publisher that Google was avoiding the implementation of Francis in the new European Union copyright directive.

Google has since signed paid contracts with French news publishers such as Le Monde and Le Figaro, but not with other publishers such as Agence France-Presse.

Isabelle de Silva, head of competition authorities, said in the recent larger fines from French regulators, he took into account the extraordinary seriousness of the alleged breach.

When authorities issue orders to businesses, they are required to respect their letters and spirit and apply them closely. In this case, unfortunately, that was not the case, Mr. Decilva said.

A Google spokeswoman said the decision was very disappointing. We have acted in good faith throughout the process. Fines ignore our efforts to reach an agreement and the reality of how news works on our platform.

However, the company also said it would like to turn the page with a final agreement. We take into account the feedback of the French competition authorities and adapt our proposal.

The French decision is the latest rekindling of a global battle that has boiled and sometimes boiled for over a decade, disagreeing about what to pay publishers when news becomes available via technology platforms. there is.

Publishers claim that the news is a big attraction for Google and other tech companies, and therefore deserves a portion of their bottom line. Tech companies have long sent tens of billions of website visits to publishers each month, long saying that free links are the lifeblood of the Internet. However, as such legislation is passed in the EU, they are increasingly trading for a fee.

In February, Australia passed a law with elements similar to the EU’s copyright directive, and Facebook will remove news from domestic platforms for five days after winning some concessions and before reversing the course. I guided you.

Google initially opposed Australian law. However, it has since hit many content deals with publishers, including a February deal with News Corp., which owns The Wall Street Journal.

Facebook has blocked Australians from viewing or sharing news articles as lawmakers have discussed a bill that would force social media companies to pay for content. The law is receiving worldwide attention and may provide models for other countries. Photo: Josh Edelson / Getty Images (video from 2/18/21)

French officials decided on Tuesday to urge publishers to sign a deal for a new product called a news showcase without paying explicitly for news in general search results, including Google’s orders for 2020. Focused on suspected violations. Regulators have also accused Google of not allowing news agencies such as AFP to ask for payment for articles posted on other outlet websites that appear in Google’s search results. And Google said it didn’t provide publishers with enough information to assess the income they should receive.

Authorities now allow French publishers to request Google for new transactions in compliance with French law, with a $ 356,000 daily fine for transactions not completed within two months of the publisher’s official request. He said he threatened to impose.

Google said on Tuesday that the French decision was primarily related to the period prior to September 2020 and has since dealt with several French publishers and is in talks with other publishers. .. Google also said it was about to enter into a global contract with AFP, including compensation.

Fabrice Fries, CEO of AFP, said Tuesday’s decision revealed that news agencies like AFP have the right to seek compensation under the new copyright law. He added that AFP is confident that it will soon find a deal with Google.

