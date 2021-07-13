SpeedTest’s Android app will tell you if the internet can stream 4K video





SpeedTest started a nifty video stream test a few months ago. This allows users to determine what kind of streaming experience they can expect on a particular Wi-Fi network. You may be away from home and want to know if you can stream a show at the correct resolution over an unknown Wi-Fi or cellular connection. Alternatively, you can upgrade your home internet to make sure 4K streaming is possible. Or you just want to test the best video experience possible on a particular internet connection. Fortunately, if you have an iPhone or iPad, you can do it right away. SpeedTest Video Stream Test was added to the app and the results were generated instantly. But Android users were out of luck. until now. Ookla fixed this issue and started testing a similar version on Android.

Ookla has announced the introduction of video testing for Android. Like the iPhone, the new test is part of the SpeedTest app. We recommend that you update your app to the latest version and start testing your surrounding Wi-Fi connections.

SpeedTest video streaming test found within the Android version of the app. Image source: SpeedTest

Once that’s done, look for the Video tab in the bottom menu to start testing.

SpeedTest Video Stream Test Mechanism

The test is fairly easy and runs quickly. The app plays short videos using adaptive bitrate streaming. This step measures the general video experience on your device.

The app will then increase the video resolution and play a short video until the test is not completed in a reasonable amount of time or reaches 4K. This test measures your internet connection regardless of whether your phone or tablet can play video in 4K. This means that the test will work even if your mobile device is unable to stream the video in high resolution. SpeedTest The goal of video stream testing is to measure the quality of your network.

The results of SpeedTest video streaming are displayed at the end of the video test. Image source: SpeedTest

When the test is over, the app will provide some recommendations. You can get statistics such as maximum resolution, load time, and buffering percentage. The app also tells you which device to use to stream the video at that performance level.

Even if you rarely use this feature, it’s a good idea to have SpeedTest handy. I’m not sure when I need to run the video stream while troubleshooting Netflix Bing issues.

This test can help you navigate your ISP connection problem and decide if you should blame your Internet provider for your streaming problem or look for another answer. Proving that the connection is sufficient to stream the video at the desired speed eliminates the need for one diagnostic. If SpeedTest says it’s not the Internet, it’s possible that the device or service you want to use isn’t configured correctly.

