Creating a Windows 11 installation drive requires some work.This is what you need to know





We recommend that you save a backup of your current operating system to a USB drive. just in case. I will show you how to create it for Windows 11.

Microsoft recently released Windows 11 as part of the Insider program. This allows anyone with a compatible PC to install and test one of the largest Windows Updates I’ve ever seen. If you are in danger of testing it, here’s how to check if your PC runs it and install it. However, part of the unfinished operating system testing is that you run into problems and bugs. These issues may require you to reinstall Windows 11.

An easy way to do this is to use a USB installation drive that has a copy of Windows 11 installed. Microsoft plans to release Windows 11 later this year, probably in October, but until then it should always be considered an ongoing work. Updates are safely stored on your flash drive, so if the problem worsens and you have no choice but to reinstall the update, you can always reinstall it.

You can also use a USB drive to easily install Windows 11 on multiple computers, or set up virtual machines quickly to run tests without compromising your personal data.

Stay up to date with the latest Microsoft News, as well as reviews and advice on Windows PCs.

Microsoft hasn’t updated its media creation tools yet, and hasn’t published the official ISO image needed to create a bootable drive. I contacted the company about the timing of the official release. We will update this post as soon as we get back to you.

Creating a Windows 11 installation drive requires a blank 8GB USB drive, a Windows PC, and up to several hours. You can download the system image using a Linux computer or Mac using the same website as outlined below, but this guide focuses on using a PC. Below are the steps you need to follow.

Some tips before you start

Microsoft does not officially publish the Windows 11 ISO on the Insider’s site, as it does for Windows 10. The following steps will guide you through downloading Windows 11 using a third-party website. Before downloading the software from a third-party site, we recommend that you do an investigation to see if it is reliable or if there is a danger signal.

If you are reluctant to download software, especially the complete operating system, from a third party, we recommend that you wait until Microsoft officially publishes the ISO image or tool.

This is great until Microsoft provides the official download link for Windows 11 ISO.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Where to download Windows 11 ISO

To download all the files needed to create a flash drive, use your PC to access the UUP dump.[クイックオプション]In the section titled[最新の開発チャネルビルド]Look for the line. (Currently, Windows 11 is only available as an insider preview of the development channel.)

If you have an Intel-based PC, click the x64 button. If you’re using an Arm-based Windows computer such as the Surface Pro X, we recommend clicking the arm64 button.

On the next screen,[Windows 11の累積的な更新プログラム（10.0.22000.65）]Click (or the current build number at that time). Select a language and[次へ]Click. Select the Windows 11 edition you want to download. I used Home because it runs on most PCs. next,[次へ]Click.

Then you’ll see a long list of options. I left them as they were,[更新を含める]With a check mark next to[ダウンロードしてISOに変換]Make sure that is selected. At the end,[ダウンロードパッケージの作成]Click.

Be sure to click “Details” before “Run Anyway”.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET

When the download is complete, look for the ZIP file in the download folder. Right click on it and[すべて抽出]Select to choose an easy-to-remember location to save all your files. I have created a folder named “Windows 11 ISO” on my desktop. It is important that there are no spaces in the folder name, as the download tool will not run if there are spaces in the name.

Navigate to the location where you extracted the file, find the file named uup_download_windows and double-click it. You may see a pop-up informing you that Windows has blocked the execution of the file, in which case it will execute the file. To do this[詳細情報]>[とにかく実行]Click.

A command prompt window opens detailing the current steps and progress of the download process.

Downloading may take some time, especially if your internet connection is slow. A random bunch of text scrolls through the window as the command works. Red text may also be displayed as “Error”. Don’t worry. Please close it.

Processing the download and converting it to an ISO is the longest part of the whole process.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET

If the command cannot run the job due to an error (this happened to me), you’ll see text notifying you that an error has occurred and text telling you to press any key to continue. I will. Press the key to close the window. I ran the uup_download_windows file again and it finished successfully.

Anyway, it took more than two hours to download the file and create the ISO image on the Surface Pro X, but on the Surface Laptop 4, the whole process took less than an hour. You can take the next step by leaving your computer until you are done or by downloading and installing Rufus, the program used to flash the ISO to a USB drive.

At the bottom of the command prompt window[0を押して終了]Is displayed, you know that the download is complete and all files have been processed.

After ISO is finished, show what Rufus looks like before flashing Windows 11 to a USB drive.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET How to flash Windows 11 to USB drive

To turn a standard USB drive into an installation drive, you need to use a program called Rufus. This is the same app that Microsoft itself uses in its guide to creating a Windows 10 bootable drive. Go to your company website to download and install Rufus. This only takes a few seconds. It’s a small program.

When UUP Dump completes the Windows 11 download and press 0 to exit the command prompt, connect the USB drive and open Rufus.[デバイス]Use the dropdown to select the USB drive. Remember that everything on the thumb drive will be erased during this process. Make sure it is empty or has everything you need.

[ブートの選択]so[ディスク]Or[ISOイメージ]Select and[選択]Click the text that says and select the ISO file you created in the previous step.

Rufus has several different settings[画像]There is a section labeled Options. Leave everything at the default. The same is true for formatting options, unless you want to rename the USB drive to something like “Windows 11 installation”.

Once all the options are set[開始]Click. Again, you have to wait for the program to work, but it should be a much faster process than downloading and creating an ISO. For me, Surface Pro X took just over 15 minutes.

Now you can easily install Windows 11.

What to do with Sarah Tew / CNET Windows 11 installation drive

When Rufus is finished, remove the USB drive from your PC and store it in a safe place in case you need to reinstall Windows 11 on your PC, or connect it to another PC and open the drive to open Windows 11 You can install it. Double-click the setup.exe file. After a few seconds, the Windows 11 installation screen will appear, explaining the rest of the process step by step.

Alternatively, you can use the USB drive as a bootable installation drive. However, the situation is further complicated by the fact that Windows 11 requires a secure boot and the USB drive you create is not compatible with that feature. We recommend waiting for Microsoft to release the official tool, but if you insist, add to create a bootable USB drive compatible with secure boot on Tom’s hardware starting in step 11. I found a guide that explains the procedure for.

Are you curious about what all the fuss about Windows 11 is? We have your back There’s a big interface redesign to debut, including a centrally located Start menu, but don’t worry. You can move it back to the left corner if needed. And finally, if you’ve ever wanted to use an Android app on your PC, Microsoft makes it possible.

I’m playing now: Look at this: How to install a beta version of Windows 11-and why you probably …

5:11

