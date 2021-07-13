CoreSite enhances Chicago connectivity with on-net access to Google Cloud Interconnect





Denver-(BUSINESSWIRE)-CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) (our company) is a premier provider of secure, long-running data center campuses across the United States with high-performance cloud and interconnect solutions. Today, Google Clouds Partner Interconnect adds enhanced connectivity and on-net availability to Google Cloud, offering direct internet peering for native use on Chicago’s data center campus.

Optimal environment for high bandwidth, low latency requirements

As a member and Partner Interconnect provider of Google Cloud Partner Advantage, CoreSite uses Dedicated Interconnect to provide fiber connectivity to Google Cloud to support global financial services, healthcare and service integrators in the Chicago metropolitan area. Enhanced integration allows enterprises to effectively solve the most demanding application performance requirements while reducing the total cost of owning cloud and data networking services. Integrated solutions eliminate key challenges associated with implementing successful hybrid IT strategies and improving business outcomes.

The introduction of CoreSites Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect in Chicago enhances the CoreSites Google Cloud services already available in several other markets within the CoreSite platform. Includes Denver, Los Angeles, Reston and Silicon Valley.

CoreSite, one of the leading interconnect providers, has recently enabled partner interconnects to Google Cloud within CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange in all markets. This will allow CoreSite to offer more connectivity points and flexible capacity, making it easier for customers with multi-region and multi-cloud architectures to integrate their network directly into Google Cloud.

CoreSite currently offers Internet peering to Google ASN 15169 via the Any2Exchange peering platform and a dedicated private network interface on data center campuses in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Reston and Silicon Valley.

Reliable partnerships focused on responding to growing customer needs

Our ongoing partnership with Google Cloud enables our mutual customers to provide a comprehensive solution to solve increasingly complex bandwidth and performance challenges. JuanFont, Senior Vice President of General Management at CoreSites, said that industry-leading interconnected communities allow businesses to more efficiently transfer and process large datasets while reducing network cost and complexity. I can do it. Google Cloud Internet Peering via Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect Fiber Connection and CoreSites Any2 Exchange is an important enhancement to our customer service in Chicago.

Other highlights

About Core Site

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) provides a secure, high-occupancy data center campus with high-performance cloud access and interconnect solutions to a growing customer ecosystem in eight key markets in North America. Over 1,375 world-leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and support service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect, and optimize performance-sensitive data, application, and compute workloads. I will. Our scalable and flexible solutions and more than 475 dedicated employees consistently offer unmatched data center options, all of which lead to best-in-class customer experiences and lasting relationships. For more information, please visit www.CoreSite.com.

Description of future prospects

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. Forward-looking statements relate to similar expressions of expectations, beliefs, forecasts, future plans and strategies, expected events or trends, and matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, believe, expect, may, do, should, seek, roughly, intend, plan, proformer, estimate, anticipate, or negatively describe any forward-looking statement. It can be identified using forward-looking terms such as things. Words or phrases that predict or indicate future events or trends and are not solely related to historical issues, or similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of CoreSites, so actual results are forward-looking statements. It can be significantly different from what is shown. These risks include, but are not limited to: The geographical concentration of our data centers in specific markets, the unfavorable development of regional economic conditions, or the level of supply or demand for data center space in these markets. Fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs. Difficulty in identifying the property to be acquired and completing the acquisition. Significant industry competition, including indirect competition from cloud service providers. Failure to obtain the necessary external funding. Ability to repay existing debt. Failure to maintain qualification or status as a REIT. Financial market fluctuations; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real estate tax rates. The impact on our business operations, the demand for our services, and the general economic conditions resulting from the epidemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our market, and the corresponding local, state, and federal governments. Government orders, directives, and legal action to such extent of COVID-19; other factors affecting the real estate industry in general. All forward-looking statements reflect our sincere beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but do not guarantee future performance. In addition, we disclaim our obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements to reflect changes in the assumptions or factors underlying new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. I will. For more information on these and other factors that may cause our future results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, please see the section and documentation entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest annual report on Form 10-K. See other risks listed in. After that, we submitted it to the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713005158/en/CoreSite-Enhances-Connectivity-in-Chicago-with-On-Net-Access-to-Google-Cloud-Interconnect The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos