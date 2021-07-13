France hits Google with a $ 600 million fine





Regulators said in a statement Tuesday that Google had ignored some injunctions related to negotiations with tech companies with French news publishers.

Google was fined € 500 million ($ 592 million) for failing to comply. If search giants do not offer compensation offers to publishers within the next two months, they will face an additional penalty of up to € 900,000 ($ 1.1 million) per day.

“When regulators impose obligations on companies, it must be obeyed both spiritually and in letters, which unfortunately was not the case,” said Antitrust Chief Isabel de Silva. I did.

According to da Silva, Google refused to follow the negotiations with news agencies and publishers because it did not act “in good faith” and refused to discuss specific payments for news content online. ..

Google said in a statement that it was “extremely disappointed” with the decision.

A Google spokeswoman said in a statement, “We acted in good faith throughout the process. Fines ignore the effort to reach an agreement and the reality of how news works on the platform. There are. “

Google said it has a framework agreement with France’s leading news media Alliance de la Presse d’Information Gnrale (APIG). We also have contracts with major publications such as Lemond and Le Figaro.

The European Union reviewed copyright law in 2019 to make platforms such as Google and YouTube liable for copyright infringement by users. The new rule also requires search engines and social media platforms to share revenue with publishers when content is displayed.

Google announced last year that it would pay publishers more than $ 1 billion over the next three years through a new program to license news that could help the newsroom struggle to lose advertising on social media platforms. ..

