Google knows where you are 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.Here’s how to stop it





Google knows where you are going. Here's how to make sure you don't always know where you are.

Getty Images

I turned off location history in my Google account and can no longer track it in the Google app. Not exactly. If you disable that setting, it sounds like a one-off, but some Google apps still store location data. According to a survey by the Associated Press, when you open the Google Maps app or search using Google on any platform, your location is recorded up to square feet with a time stamp.

Turning off location history removes only locations that you’ve moved from the Google Maps timeline feature, which records your location at specific times using specific data. Google’s support page for this issue is confusing. Even if you turn it off, you will see “Some location data may continue to be saved with other settings” such as web and app activity. (Contact Google for more information and update this story as soon as we get a reply.) However, if you take a few more steps, you won’t know where Google is 24/7.

Note that turning off this default setting has some drawbacks. Google’s settings may seem annoying to some, but they can also help foster a super-personalized online experience, such as through personalized advertising.

Here’s how to actually turn off Google tracking and what happens when you do so.

How to turn off Google location tracking

To completely shut down Google’s ability to record your location:

1. Open Google.com in your desktop or mobile browser.

2. If you haven’t logged in yet, log in to your Google account in the upper right corner.

3.[Googleアカウントの管理]Choose.

Four.[プライバシーとパーソナライズ]In the box[データとパーソナライズの管理]Choose.

Five.[アクティビティコントロール]Scroll down to[アクティビティコントロールの管理]Choose.

6. A box called Web & App Activity will appear. From there, you can slide the toggle switch off.

7.[一時停止]Before choosing, there is a disclosure to make sure you understand what happens if you disable this setting.

Prevents Google from saving your location from the map.

Angela Lang / CNET What prevents Google from saving?

If you turn this setting off, Google will not be able to save position markers associated with certain actions, and your company will not be able to save information collected from searches and other activities. When turned off, not only will your location be private, but your IP address and other sensitive information (such as your home address) will also be private.

Please note that Google must continue to access your location to use certain features, such as the Maps app. However, after completing the above steps, you will not be able to save your activity.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of turning off Google tracking?

When you turn off tracking, you’ll see irrelevant ads and useless search recommendations, and you’ll get an overall unpersonalized experience using search engines and their apps and services. For those who enjoy personalized advertising, turning off tracking makes Google unpredictable what you might care about. However, for those who prioritize privacy over everything, turning this setting off may be worth the loss of idiosyncrasies.

The bottom line: You can protect your privacy, lose your personalized internet experience, or let Google continue to share information with third parties and continue to display relevant ads and search suggestions.

Playing now: Look at this: Google knows where you are

6:00

Will I lose my stored data if I turn off this Google setting?

No-The saved data will not be changed. If you disable tracking, Google will not be able to store future information, but it will not delete any previous data it collects. To delete that historical information, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Google main page in your browser and make sure you are logged in. Click the profile icon in the upper right corner[Googleアカウントの管理]Choose.

2. In the toolbar on the left[データとパーソナライズ]Select or in the box on the page[データとパーソナライズの管理]Choose. Both options allow you to move to the same location.

3.[アクティビティコントロール]so,[ロケーション履歴]Choose.

Four.[アクティビティの管理]Select to display the Google Timeline.

5. In the lower right corner[地図]Click the settings icon just to the left of the button[すべてのロケーション履歴を削除]Choose.

6. Select the check box to indicate that you understand and delete all location history.

7.[ロケーション履歴の削除]Click.

For more information, see how we can see if Google is tracking you, how we automatically delete Google history, how much data Google collects, and how we hide destinations from our maps. please.

