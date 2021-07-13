Cloudinary Labs Launches to Drive the Future of Innovation and Visual Media





Santa Clara, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Cloudinary, the world’s top brand in many media experience platforms, today’s Cloudinary Labs, an innovation lab focused on developing concepts that disrupt the media experience space. Announced the launch. Cloudinary Labs facilitates the analysis and development of new things as part of a long-standing commitment to innovation across all aspects of visual media, including support and development of next-generation image and video codecs such as JPEG XL, AVIF and AV1. To do. Technology, different approaches to media creation and processes, cutting-edge concepts that reshape the future of visual media.

Cloudinary Labs is coding from new AI-driven image formats and video technologies as new technologies emerge and companies are improving the way they create and share visual content to connect with their viewers. Daniel Amitai, Vice President of Innovation at Cloudinary and Cloudinary, said: With a strong ecosystem of users, customers, and partners across almost every industry, Cloudinary is well-positioned to gather different perspectives on how to create and use media, and work with this insight. And push the boundaries of visual media innovation.

Cloudinary Labs introduces MediaFlows, Media Inspector, Service Worker

As an incubator of new ideas, Cloudinary Labs leverages a data-driven decision-making process to test hypotheses and assess market interest. Cloudinary Labs sees continuous concept development that changes the way we interact with the media through fast iterations and feedback loops.

Projects already under development include MediaFlows, a low-code super-automated solution created to provide a new and simplified way to build flexible and scalable media applications on Cloudinary.

MediaFlows helps you build and automate your media workflows with an intuitive visual interface. Each flow, consisting of a library of media blocks (low-code widgets representing key media tasks), interconnects to program the behavior of developer applications and is designed, deployed, and tested by developers and other technical users. , Allows scaling. Custom media applications in minutes instead of days while seamlessly integrating with Cloudinary APIs and services. In addition, developers can save time by customizing the flow they share with others.

In addition to MediaFlows, Cloudinary Labs will begin exploring other proof-of-concepts across the digital media landscape, including Media Inspector, a tool for analyzing the performance of media assets on your site. Cloudinary Service Worker is a tool that allows users to insert Cloudinary at the browser level without changing a single line of code. There are also various extensibility concepts for Android and desktop sharing.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinarys’ mission is to maximize the potential of the media so that businesses can provide inspiring and connected visual experiences. Cloudinary manages over 50 billion assets, has over 8,000 customers worldwide, and developers, creators, and marketers looking to upload, store, convert, manage, and deliver images and videos online. Is an industry standard for. As a result, major brands such as Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Peloton, Petco and Under Armor are using Cloudinary to reduce time-to-market, improve user satisfaction and engage. We are finding great business value such as improvement of. conversion. For more information, please visit www.cloudinary.com.

