Obsidio, Inc. Was awarded the prestigious Fast Track SME Innovation Research Grant by the National Institute of Cardiopulmonary and Blood Research.

Columbia, South Carolina, July 13, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Obsidio, Inc., a privately held company developing minimally invasive embolic products for use in vascular embolization therapy. Is today a $ 2.1 million grant from the Fast Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) National Heart, Lung and Blood Research Institute (NHLBI). The Undiluted Fund will support the development of Obsidio’s embolic hydrogel material.

Dr. Ehsan Jabbarzadeh, Chief Executive Officer of Obsidio, said: “Today, there are major gaps in standard treatments, including high rebleeding rates, non-target embolization, unpredictable economics, and most importantly, the reliance on the patient’s ability to form thrombi. Provides an important opportunity to move the embolization industry forward. Improve patient outcomes. “

Obsidio is developing a slip fluidized biomaterial that offers significant advantages over existing products for transcatheter endovascular embolization. Biomaterial deployment is a minimally invasive surgery used to control bleeding, block blood vessels that supply blood to tumors, eliminate abnormal connections between arteries and veins, and treat aneurysms. Time and radiation exposure to patients and operators improve the physician’s overall experience, “said Dr. Ramiocle, a vascular intervention radiologist and Obsidio’s chief medical officer.

Obsidio’s embolic material can be used for a wide range of indications, can be injected through a wide range of catheters, is compatible with most imaging techniques, is available off-the-shelf, and has inventory costs associated with embolic devices such as coils. Eliminate. Used today.

About blockade

Obsidio Inc. is a venture capital-funded medical device startup specializing in the research, development and commercialization of breakthrough embolic therapy products. http://obsidiomed.com

About SBIR Program

Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are competitive in encouraging domestic SMEs to engage in federal research and development (R / R & D) with commercial potential. It’s a fierce program. Through competitive award-based programs, SBIR and STTR enable SMEs to explore technological potential and provide incentives to benefit from their commercialization. Including qualified SMEs in the country’s R & D space stimulates high-tech innovation, and the United States gains entrepreneurship by meeting specific R & D needs. https://www.sbir.gov/

Source Theblockade, Inc

