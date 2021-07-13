Should Google still be allowed to crown the king in the digital market?





Google Search is continually evolving into a full-service provider that directly selects and presents the information you are looking for. At first glance, this seems to benefit consumers. However, it can also have a negative impact on competition because it gives Google the power to judge the success (or failure) of other websites by avoiding consumer choice. This led to antitrust investigations and proceedings in Germany.

To search for the weather at your current location, simply go to google.com and enter the search term weather. Google will do the rest. Not only will you see a number of websites linked to your search terms, but you’ll also see a direct weather graph of your location, such as temperature, precipitation, and wind, at the top of the results. For the next day.

This is what Google calls the Knowledge Panel and shows how Google Search has moved from a simple search engine to a full-service provider (the development well described here). This is very useful for users who don’t even have to click elsewhere to find the information. At the same time, it is beneficial for Google for users to stay longer in Google, which can monetize additional attention and time through advertising. However, other website operators may not find it interesting. The more information users find directly on Google, the less likely they are to visit other websites. Fewer visitors means less advertising revenue.

In Germany, the evolution of Google raises antitrust concerns. First, the media company that operates the website that posted health-related information is provided by Google and the German Ministry of Health website, and Google and Germany over the information box that contains the health-related information displayed in Google search. We have filed a private lawsuit against the Ministry of Health. Reduce the number of visitors to other health websites. Next, the German competition authority (Bundeskartellamt) has begun investigating the Google News Showcase. This is a new Google service that displays news selected by Google in a so-called story panel, somewhat similar to the Knowledge panel.

In both cases, it helps explain the new theory of harm that proposes to crown the crown. When Google directly displays information obtained from other sources, it determines the success or failure of websites that provide this information, thereby avoiding consumers as competitive arbitrators.

Google and the German Ministry of Health: Ideal symbiosis for Google

If Google wants to include the information directly in the search results, it needs to get the information from somewhere. In Germany, the Federal Ministry of Health has been found to be the perfect partner for this. The ministry operates a national health portal (gesund.bund.de) to inform the public about health-related information. It provides, among other things, information about illness, nutrition, care, or patient rights. This website is state-owned and funded.

Therefore, unlike privately run websites that offer similar services, national health portals do not rely on advertising revenue. This will be Google’s perfect partner. By retrieving information from the health portal and displaying it directly in search results, users can stay longer at Google (because it never happened before) without blocking advertising revenue from national health portals. This is exactly what Google did in November 2020. In collaboration with the German Secretary of Health, we have created an information box that prominently displays health-related information obtained directly from the national health portal on the search results page.

Subsequent search results for health-related information are as follows.

(Source: LG Mnchen I, 10 Judgment. February 2021 37 O 15721/20)

In this example, the search term was Migrne (migraine). On the right is an information box with a link to the National Health Portal. On the left, you’ll see the first organic search results, followed by some paid results. In this case it is netdoktor.de. This is an advertising-funded website that provides health-related information very similar to gesund.bund.de. The website operator has decided to challenge the information box in court after seeing a sharp drop in user traffic. Two separate proceedings in a court in Munich, one against Google and one against the ministry, demanded that cooperation be terminated, especially for antitrust reasons.

The court upheld this allegation in a ruling from February this year (more on this here). The cooperation between Google and the Ministry of Health has been found to constitute an anti-competitive agreement. The court alleged that it relied on Google to give health portal operators access to the service. You can generate enough user traffic to run your business only if it is highly visible in Google Search. As shown in the photo above, the info box will take over the major real estate on the search results page. In fact, the plaintiff’s website was the only organic search result displayed on the first page of results, but was only found at the end.

The information box has two effects. First, users often don’t need to visit non-Google websites if they can find what they’re looking for in the info box. Second, users who want to search further should have a prominent link to the National Health Portal in the information box rather than accessing the offer (websites such as netdoktor.de) that appears in organic search results. It is more likely to be used. ). In both cases, the Private Health Portal has less user traffic to monetize. Second, Google will allow users to stay longer, collect more data, and sell more targeted (and therefore more valuable) ads.

Google and the ministry argued for efficiency defenses, claiming that consumers actually benefited from the information box. And it configured an improvement in the quality of Google’s search results. In addition, they claimed that public health education had increased. This did not convince the courts that Google expressed concern about the transition from a (pure) search engine to becoming a content provider.

The court ruled that the qualitative improvement of Google’s service itself was insufficient to improve efficiency to justify its actions, as it did not show any improvement in overall welfare. Here, the court emphasized Google’s role as a gatekeeper in the upstream market, the low economic risks of the parties, and the potential negative impact on multiple media and opinions. In the long run, it is a concern that we cannot leave an alternative medicine information provider on the Internet.

“By using tools like news showcases, Google can avoid consumers as mediators of the competitive process, thereby crowning the king.”

Bundesk artellamts survey on Google News Showcase

On June 4, Bundeskartellamt announced that it has begun a survey of Google on the recently launched Google News Showcase. In this study, authorities are bending their muscles under new tools that enable special procedures for companies that are most important to competition between markets. Bundeskartellamt is also investigating Facebook, Amazon and Apple under this tool.

Google News Showcase is a new service recently rolled out in several countries around the world that allows you to select news from a particular publisher and display it in the so-called story panel. Google pays for being able to show their content to these publishers. This service was initially available only in the Google News app, but can now be found in Google News on your desktop. Interestingly, through Showcase, users can usually read articles with paywalls as well. The showcase (Germany) looks like this:

Bundeskartellamt is concerned that integrating Google News Showcase into Google’s popular search capabilities could be a self-priority or obstacle to services offered by competing third parties.

Theory of Harm: Crown the King

You may be wondering what the theory of harm in the above two cases is. On the one hand, information boxes and news showcases clearly steal traffic from other websites. Still, this seems to benefit consumers. After all, it’s easy for users to directly find great selections of health information and news articles (usually even paywalls). Moreover, the self-priority idea suggested by the Bundeskartellamt seems quite distant. Unlike Google Shopping, where Google had a shopping search engine for directly competing products with features similar to offers from price comparison sites like idealo and shopping.com, Google is news (or health). It does not directly conflict with the website.

The underlying theory of harm that applies to both of the above cases is that with tools like the news showcase, Google can avoid consumers as mediators of the competitive process and thereby crown the king. I suggest that you can do it. Ideally, it is the consumer who decides which offers will succeed in the market through consumer behavior. If Google can unilaterally decide which offer to prioritize, this element of competition will be eliminated. Due to Google’s market power, there is no pressure on the company to ensure that the best offers are prioritized (after all, if it is not due to consumer consumption decisions, how is this decided? Can you do it?). Therefore, Google can choose one (in the case of a health information box) or multiple (in the case of a news showcase) winner to be prominently displayed and leave all other competitors in the rain. You can effectively reduce competition between other website providers. This allows the winner to take over the affected market, which is determined by Google’s unchecked discretion. In the context of news, this is especially harmful as it can distort multiple opinions.

This theory of harm reflects a broader understanding of competition law and protects the competitive process and consumer choice as a key component of it. This view is not uncommon in Europe, and even more so in Germany. The German Federal Supreme Court recently highlighted this aspect of competition law in a well-known Facebook proceeding.

Google needs to carefully design new features to avoid creating a market where winners dominate, and to maintain the ability of consumers to choose from different offers. In the context of news showcases, only giving non-discriminatory access to all publishers, including small, lesser-known companies and new entrants, seems to be compatible with (European) competition law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://promarket.org/2021/07/13/google-search-digital-markets-germany-antitrust/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos