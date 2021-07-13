Bedwetting Technology Solutions Startups Expand in Hanover





Hannover’s start-ups left the incubator space and withdrew on their own as the sale of high-tech-intensive solutions to bedwetting finally began.

GoGoBand, which sells tablets and sensor systems aimed at preventing children from bedwetting, moved to a 2,100-square-foot space on 11080 Air Park Road earlier this month.

After leaving the Dominion Energy Innovation Center in Ashland, the company established its first independent headquarters.

GoGo was founded in 2016 by Jon Coble and Tim Baker.

Baker is no longer in the company, but Mr. Cobble said the Go-Go band idea was partly inspired by Baker’s experience as a father of children suffering from bedwetting.

System sensors learn and monitor your child’s biometrics, such as temperature and pulse, to predict when your child is going to bedwetting. When that time comes, the system awakens the child with a warning with the aim of strengthening the child’s ability to connect the feeling of full bladder with the need to wake up and go to the bathroom.

We basically built a personal urine prediction model for the child, Cobble said.

The company targets boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 18.

These children were ecstatic and really changed their lives, Cobble said. They start oversleeping and go to summer camps.

Coble said sales did not go into full swing until January due to a pandemic supply chain disruption and subsequent inventory shortages, but the company sold the unit in June 2019 after years of product development. Started.

The GoGos kit is currently available on the company’s website at a discounted rate of $ 324. A monthly subscription is required for the system to work. Parents can use the mobile app to track their child’s progress.

According to Cobble, the company has sold hundreds of units so far, and its goal is to sell 1,000 units a month by the end of this year. About 8.5 million children in the United States suffer from enuresis, according to Cobble. Bedwetting is defined as bedwetting by children over the age of five.

The company sells units directly online and through referrals from a network of 20-25 pediatric urology clinics nationwide. According to Cobble, the company’s customers are spread across the country, but most are on the Mid-Atlantic and northeastern coasts.

The move to the new facility follows the third round of seed capital financing that began in June. The company wants to raise $ 800,000 to hire about five more employees.

The company has raised about $ 2 million in shares so far. The company currently has five employees.

GoGo develops system software in-house. The hardware is built by domestic and international contractors. Final assembly and testing is done locally before the unit is shipped to the customer.

Coble has 20 years of experience in the corporate world and has stopped by Capital One and Mercer. Prior to GoGo, he co-founded 8Jax, which developed a communication software platform for businesses.

In the future, the company hopes to expand into the European market and develop products for adult incontinence. About 28 million US adults are suffering from some form of incontinence, Cobble said.

He said it was one of the most prevalent conditions among people over the age of 65. That big market.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondbizsense.com/2021/07/13/startup-with-tech-solution-to-bedwetting-expands-in-hanover/

