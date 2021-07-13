Google Meet ends unlimited group video calls for free users





Google made unlimited meet group video calls for free when the COVID-19 pandemic first occurred, but did not intend to make this feature available to everyone. The company initially wanted to introduce a long-term plan of 60-minute free account limits in March of this year, but extended the deadline to June 2021. There is no further delay. I will call everyone.

As confirmed by 9to5Google, group calls initiated by free Gmail users with 3 or more participants can only last up to 60 minutes. Google has updated the relevant help page to elaborate on the fact that all participants will be notified after 55 minutes to warn them that the call will be disconnected soon. However, one-to-one calls retain the previous 24-hour limit. If you reach the limit on a regular basis, we recommend upgrading to a Workspace Individual plan starting at $ 9.99 per month. Keep in mind that you only need to upgrade the host to take advantage of long calls. It doesn’t matter if the participant is paying the customer.

Depending on who you call and how many people you call, Google’s own Duo app may be a great alternative in the future. The app allows video calls with up to 32 participants, is completely free to use, comes with fun filters, and works on Chrome, iOS and Android. It may not look as professional as Meet is exhibiting, but to be honest, you’re probably much more likely to call friends and family for more than an hour. A working meeting that lasts more than 60 minutes sounds horrifying. Hope Google doesn’t fold the duo into meat, as rumored last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/2021/07/13/google-meet-is-ending-unlimited-group-video-calls-for-free-users/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

