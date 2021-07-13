Google Pixel 6 XL is coming soon and Im is ready for it





The Google Pixel 5 is one of my favorite smartphones in 2020, combining a simple design with the best Android take, a great camera, solid midrange performance, and a stunning screen. But I’m a big phone guy, so Oppo Find X3 Pro is my everyday phone. So the Pixel 5 didn’t work for me.

But things can change as Google Pixel 6 hears a series of rumors that it will return to the size of mobile phones from launch to Pixel 5. The latest information is from XDA Developers. Official Android developer forms “Pixel 6” and “Pixel 6 XL”.

This supports rumors that the next Pixel smartphone will be two sizes. I’ve heard that the “XL” suffix was used by Google from the original Pixel to the Pixel 6 XL, throwing the Pixel 6 Pro into the realm of leaks and rumors, but it makes sense to go back to that naming convention. It is.

But regardless of its nomenclature, I really want the XL Pixel 6.

Pixel pair please, google

(Image credit: OnLeaks / 91mobiles)

Lately, I’m a little tired of having too many phones in a single cell phone series. There are four iPhone 12 models to choose from, a trio of Samsung Galaxy S21 handsets, and a brace of OnePlus 9 phones. Obviously, each offers different features, but some are so close to each other that it’s a hassle to say the least, choosing which one to get or which to recommend in my case.

But when it comes to Google phones, I’m a supporter of more sizes. First of all, in my opinion, Android looks best, so everyone should be able to enjoy pure Android with Pixel Launcher. It’s not in stock by itself, but it’s pure and simple. Even OnePlus can’t do that. That’s why two sizes of Pixel smartphones democratize Android access to people with big or small hands.

I like the Pixel 5, but the compact size felt a bit too small for me to use the phone as a device to do everything. That’s why I missed the XL model option last year.

To be sure, the XL models of Pixel smartphones in the past weren’t perfect. The Pixel 4 XL with its large top bezel felt a bit clunky, but it didn’t offer as much display as other 2019 Android handset. The Pixel 3 XL had a dual selfie camera with a thick display notch, which made it look like a comedy robot’s eyes. It was strangely distracting.

And despite my positive view of the Google Pixel 2 XL with its curved edges and pleasing feel, the pOLED display isn’t great and has some nasty audio issues. The original Pixel XL was pleasing, but soon looked obsolete.

But listening to the latest rumors, the Pixel 6 Pro or Pixel 6 XL is a full-fledged flagship that learns from Google’s past and the success of other Android smartphones, and looks modern but still has some Pixel design quirks. Looks like it offers a smartphone.

Size is important

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

The Pixel 6 XL is designed to use a large 6.71-inch display and looks like it keeps things simple with a single centralized front camera. There seems to be no troublesome radar sensor parts. If your display reproduces the quality of your Pixel 5s screen, but you’re adding a 120Hz refresh rate, you’re not happy.

I find it fun to use pure Android on a big screen. Everything looks neat, simple and clear, with extra third-party skins and user interface elements interacting between Google apps to increase your productivity without getting in the way.

Sadly, the current crop of Android’s flagship product may offer a stunning, highly refreshing display, which means dealing with Android skin versions. Some are better than others, but even my current favorite Oppos ColorOS still has some weird annoyances that pure Android avoids. And Samsung still has some work to do for OneUI to attract me.

But a large display is just one of the benefits of a larger Pixel smartphone. XL / Pro model cameras can be upgraded from Pixel 5. The large next-generation camera will be equipped with three cameras: a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP telephoto lens, and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera.

(Image credit: Concept creator)

Combining these cameras with Google’s excellent calculated photos, you can see the following Pixel smartphones unspot the iPhone 12 Pro Max from the best camera phones. The standard Pixel 6 is expected to use only two cameras, a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra wide camera, so if you like zoom action, the XL handset will actually give you a high quality telephoto camera. I hope you can put it in.

Obviously, the bigger the smartphone, the bigger the battery, and the Pixel 6 XL comes with a 5,000mAh battery. That’s what you’d expect from a big phone these days.

But what I find more interesting is that the larger the chassis, the wider the range of internal cooling. For example, use a steam chamber like those found on the best gaming phones and high-end Samsung phones such as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Cooling can be important here as the Pixel 6 is expected to use a custom Whitechapel chipset to provide full-fledged raw performance to challenge Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon chips. ..

With this logic, the big Pixel 6 is positioned as a powerful phone for gamers and those looking for a high-speed phone, while the small phone requires a clean Android experience and one or two killer cameras. It turns out that it is for people who do.

Pixel 6 Pro: Fly the flagship flag again

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Digit)

Priced at $ 699, the Pixel 5 was definitely not enough when it comes to paper specs compared to things like the OnePlus 8T and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. But the Pixel 6 XL or Pixel 6 Pro could change that, and we’re seeing Google go back to making full-fat flagship phones.

If the rumors prove to be true, the Pixel 6 XL could be an impressive Android flagship to take over things like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, but still Pixel’s uniqueness in terms of design. I have a part. This could be part of a one-two punch of goggles, the standard Pixel 6 is targeted at the Mirage phone arena, and the XL model is ready to look for the best Android phone list spots.

In short, I’m excited to see Google potentially return to manufacturing XL pixel phones.And if Google could make such a flagship phone for less than $ 1,000, I feel the Pixel 6 XL could be a candidate phone for this year.

