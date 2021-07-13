Google helps insurers measure the risk of building falls





Google aims to help small business insurers better measure the occupancy of buildings at risk of falls and other risks.

This effort is part of a partnership between Google Cloud and BlueZoo Inc, based in Menlo Park, California. This is the latest publicly announced initiative of the Alphabet Inc. GOOG 0.67% unit, and non-life insurers are exploring a wider range of new technologies. Increase the size of risk, reduce policyholder costs, and speed up the billing process.

Google is pushing cloud computing units to become the primary choice for data and analytics services. The cloud computing industry is currently facing increasing competitive pressure to identify new customers and increase parent company revenue.

The financial terms have not been disclosed.

In partnership with BlueZoo and Google Cloud, a small sensor inside the building listens for a Wi-Fi probe that is spontaneously emitted from your cell phone. The sensors encrypt and compress these probes and transfer them to an analytics server in the cloud, the companies said. BlueZoo often arranges installation on the ceiling.

Bill Evans, CEO of BlueZoos, says cloud servers analyze data to generate metrics such as visitor count, visit count, and length of stay with 90% accuracy.

Today, companies such as restaurants and hotels are using more traditional methods to estimate average and maximum occupancy. As a result, the occupancy of shared spaces such as ballrooms, bars, lounges, restaurants and fitness centers may not be accurate, Blue Zoo said.

Henna Karna, managing director of insurance at Google Cloud, said insurers sometimes send risk engineers to evaluate specific buildings, but BlueZoo continuously measures risk, so the price of risk is higher. You can set it accurately or work with the building owner to mitigate risk. She was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer of insurance company AXA XL.

Google Cloud has other insurance industry initiatives. Since 2019, we have worked with car insurer USAA to develop a photo-based quote program for car policyholders.

Karna said Google itself has no intention of becoming an insurance company.

The use of artificial intelligence by insurers is widespread throughout the industry. Home insurers and other real estate insurers use aerial photography to focus on the fire risk of individual homes in a wildfire-prone community. In addition, an increasing number of car insurers are in the early stages of understanding how policyholders can instantly estimate repairs for destroyed vehicles from photos uploaded to their mobile phone apps.

According to Evans of BlueZoos, the optical sensors still under development will be able to measure more accurately, such as lighting usage, walking traffic, areas of congestion, and many other risk indicators in the building. ..

From an identity protection perspective, Evans said personally identifiable information would never be transmitted to the cloud. He said this would enable regulatory compliance in all major markets.

