Frontier Delays Console Elite Dangerous Odyssey to Fix PC Version • Eurogamer.net





Frontier Developments has postponed the Elite Dangerous Odyssey update on the console indefinitely to focus on fixing the PC version.

In a Frontier Forum post, Chief David Braven said the studio would accept the “frustration” players had with the Odyssey expansion since it was released in May.

The Odyssey will eventually provide players with the much-requested ability to get out of the ship and walk the galaxy in the first person, but because the player criticized it at launch and the buyer emphasized performance issues. I quickly got an “almost negative” rating on Steam. Server Outages and a Mountain of Bugs-Although Frontier had a paid alpha version for a month before its launch, it fixed a seemingly obvious issue before its release.

Numerous updates have been issued to resolve the issue, which has had the effect of delaying the development of the Odyssey on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“In addition, we see that the progress we’ve made in the last five major updates is positive, but we need to continue this progress to deliver the experience we expect on a PC,” Braben said. I am.

That’s why Frontier decided to “prioritize the core PC experience of Elite Dangerous.”

“Ultimately, we believe it’s right to focus on the core experience of the released platform’s Elite Dangerous Odyssey and then open it up,” Braben continues.

“We know that the work we are doing to improve the player experience of the Elite Dangerous Odyssey on PC will benefit other platforms in the future, but the dates and details of the console platform. Will be changed.

“I don’t want to rush to see console release dates or changes because I need to stay completely focused on the core elite experience. Only if I feel that the foundation for a PC release is solid: Will be possible. Reposition the console roadmap on top. “

Odyssey was expected to arrive on the PlayStation and Xbox sometime this fall after a coronavirus-related delay earlier this year. Obviously, this doesn’t happen anymore.

Meanwhile, Elite Dangerous game updates on PC will be released in the coming months, and Frontier will continue to work on bug fixes and performance improvements, adding features, content, and improvements.

Braben also promised to improve communication with the Elite Dangerous community with an “open” monthly development update where the team discusses ongoing content and challenges.

“We know that the previous level of detail in the roadmap and developer updates hasn’t lived up to expectations, but thank you for your patience while changing and adjusting your plans in the face of such clear feedback. We do, “says Braben.

Braven also appealed for calmness from the fans:

“Remember that our team here at Frontier is working hard to support the game and the community. Behind all the bug fixes, design decisions and community posts, the best experience for players. There are people who are very interested in providing. Everyone is calm and respectful when sharing their thoughts and feedback.

“We all have the same goal and we will get there together. Please forgive me.”

