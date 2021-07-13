Forza Horizon 5 reveals major audio upgrades with new gameplay





Image: Microsoft

The great thing about Forza Horizon is that it attracts so many people. It’s the only racing game I can think of as being enjoyed by friends of people other than my car. Forza Horizon 5 isn’t going to change that. On the contrary, it seems that more people are talking than ever before.

Still, as someone who tends to get sick of the little things, such as the fidelity of the car models in the game, the degree of customization that can be applied to them, and in fact general accuracy, the series certainly I want more. So it’s very exciting that the car’s audio representation, especially the engine noise, has been significantly enhanced for the FH5.

Playground Games lead audio designer Fraser Strachan sheds light on the work done to improve the sound of FH5 in an episode of Studio LetsGo Stream that aired Monday. The complexity of the engine notes is easy to hear, but before we dive into it, it helps explain how Playground was able to leap forward.

Thanks to that, a new technology called Granular Hybrid Loop was born. According to Strachan, about 10-15% of Forza Horizon 4 cars used this method, but in the new game the team could apply it to all cars in the roster. It was. Here’s how he explained it in the stream:

The old method was essentially a loop method where the car’s water was placed in the garage and dyno and regenerated, for example 1,000 RPM, 2,000 RPM, 3,000 RPM. And since it was the computer that was doing that, it was a fairly simulated environment. Water cuts loops from them and regenerates them.

So there are some things that can sound like you’re in the garage and aren’t really on track. Also, if the engine speeds are not matched correctly, you may hear a slightly wrong sound. So, using new granular synthesis technology, we drive the actual recordings on the track to the red line, down again, chopping each engine’s revs into smaller, smaller samples, and eventually into thousands. Become. The number of small audio files that the game can play. Also, the advantage of Granular is that it runs at 90 frames per second. This is clearly faster than the game actually runs.

This leaves the team with more clips, making the engine sound more dynamic and responsive throughout the RPM range. Vacuum cleaners, these are not. Racing game enthusiasts have always sought better audio from all developers, and Playground takes those demands seriously. You can hear the results for yourself with the following video edits that showcase everything from the Camaro ZL1 to the Morgan 3Wheeler and Golf R:

One example of a handful of shared playgrounds was from the A80 Toyota Supra. Sure, I don’t have the most finely tuned ears for engine sounds. If you’re asked to identify a particular car based on that alone, there’s an 80% chance that you’ll be disappointed. But even I can pick up the rattling noise when idle, the rattling when the Supra inline 6-cylinder runs at full tilt, and the pop of each backfire having a unique pitch each time.

The Supra also emphasizes how far the Playground has gone to ensure that the sound of a particular car evolves when it’s upgraded. The blue example in the video is actually pulling audio from a significantly modified car that the studio rented for the game. Strachan says his team sampled notes from several different Supras, so the sound of the car in stock when purchased or won in the game is quite different from the final sound when modified. I will.

This brings another aspect of how serious audio is taken with the FH5: an audible upgrade. Even adjusting all powertrains and changing tire sizes will affect the noise your car makes. You can even test how certain parts change the sound of your car when applying them. With the Vauxhall Monaro VXR as the subject, here’s how it works:

You can see that the aftermarket exhaust adds a fair amount of reverb, the upgraded cams and valves adjust the pitch of the Monaros V8, and the forced induction applies that hiss. This will be the music that many car nerds I know will hear.

There are plenty of examples in the first video about how Playgrounds’ new audio technology transforms the sounds of many Holizons cars, so it’s a good idea to listen to them all. Also, pay close attention to how the surroundings of the car affect the noise. FH5 uses ray tracing in audio and visual contexts. This is what you hear in the echo of AMG Project One piercing with a spear along the walls of the canyon. With so much attention paid to the visual aspects of things in this medium, it’s refreshing to hear what developers can achieve when applying the same attention and ingenuity to audio. I don’t know you, but I was more excited about Forza Horizon 5.

