BuyDigs Google Nest Hub Bundles Get Great Discounts on eBay





For many, the best smart display, be it Amazons Alexa or the Google Assistant, has a virtual assistant of your choice. However, despite slow performance, it’s difficult to challenge Google Nest Hub if you’re already investing in Google’s ecosystem or if you own one of the many products under Nest’s umbrella. is. The latest model, thanks to a 1.7-inch driver, touts a 7-inch display, reliable sleep tracking, better sound, and renders more than just a premium photo frame that rolls through images stored in the cloud. I will. And like all smart displays, you can control every aspect of your home, from lights and TVs to living room temperatures.

For a limited time, you can buy Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) and the affordable Nest Thermostat for $ 167 from eBay’s official BuyDigs storefront. If you prefer smart speakers to thermostats, BuyDig offers the same hub model with Google Nest Audio for $ 140. This is more than $ 100 less than the price when purchased individually. Read our review.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Generation) Bundle

The second-generation Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display with sleep tracking and a 7-inch touch screen that automatically adjusts to room lighting. The BuyDigs bundle also includes Nest Thermostat, Google’s current lineup of entry-level thermostats.

If you want to add even more convenience to your home, Best Buy offers three packs of Philips Hue white and color smart bulbs for $ 135. This is one of the lowest prices seen in popular smart home accessories in recent months. Dimmable Bluetooth-enabled A19 bulbs allow over 16 million colors and you can’t get the most out of them without choosing the optional Hue Bridge, but you still tap your smartphone a few times I will.

The Amazons Fire TV Cube isn’t our favorite streaming device like Chromecast with Google TV, but I have something to say about its versatility. The apt-titled Cube basically represents the middle ground between streaming devices and smart speakers, and offers the same features as the like-minded Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Competent streamers, for example, have hands-free capabilities in addition to support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10 +, and a hexacore processor that makes the cube interface the most snappy of all Amazon’s current streaming devices. I have.

The Fire TV Cube, which typically costs $ 120, is now available for $ 100 on Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. This is the cheapest price I’ve seen on streaming devices other than Amazon Prime Day. Read our review.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2019)

As a hybrid smart speaker and streaming device, the Fire TV Cube offers a wealth of features and convenience for the price.

For better or for worse, dedicated shooters are becoming much less common as smartphones are starting to dominate our pockets. Keeping a stable hand while shooting a video on your mobile phone is rarely easy. So if you want a more professional look on the move, it’s not a bad idea to pick up a stabilizer like the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. The latest foldable gimbal offers solid object tracking, 15 hours of battery life, the ability to switch from landscape mode to portrait mode with a flash, and a sport mode for when you need to move the gimbal. A little faster.

If it can be run without the magnetic mount and the bundled accessories that come with Osmo Mobile 4, Amazon will offer OM3 at 21% off, reducing its price to the lowest ever $ 79. Read our review.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3

DJI’s 3rd Generation Osmo Mobile 3 isn’t new, but it’s a good option for anyone who wants to add a more stable and professional touch when shooting with their mobile phones on the go.

